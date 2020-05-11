TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Dr. Phillips Center Postponed

Dr. Phillips Center has announced that the previously scheduled performance of the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird, scheduled for Dr. Phillips Center will be postponed. The highly anticipated Orlando run will be part of the 21/22 season. For further information, please visit drphillipscenter.org.

In addition, The Cher Show, originally scheduled for June 15 - 20, 2021 will not come to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the 20/21 Broadway season. The show has postponed its national tour with new dates to be announced. Jesus Christ Superstar will appear as part of the 20/21 season at Dr. Phillips Center on June 15-20, 2021.

Current season subscribers will be contacted by email with updated season package information.

About the show:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer

Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.





