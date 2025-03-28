THE LION KING & More Lead Orlando's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Orlando for April 2025.

The Lion King

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - April 23, 2025 through May 18, 2025

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly rises from the stage. This is THE LION KING. A spectacular visual feast, this adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba, and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands. The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical, making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Stuart Little

Orlando Shakes - March 26, 2025 through April 27, 2025

The endearing classic about a mouse named Stuart born into an ordinary New York family comes alive onstage. Stuart is a little guy with a big heart, not to mention whiskers, a little pink nose and a really dapper wardrobe. When he’s adopted by the Littles, he embarks on adventures with a variety of characters — including his nemesis, family cat Snowbell, and along the way learns the true meaning of family, loyalty and friendship.

Waitress

Titusville Playhouse - March 14, 2025 through April 20, 2025

"Waitress," with uplifting and inspiring music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), features a compelling book by renowned screenwriter Jessie Nelson. Follow the journey of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker trapped in a small town and a loveless marriage. When faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she might have to abandon her dream of opening her own pie shop. But with a nearby baking contest and a charming new doctor entering the picture, she finds a tantalizing recipe for happiness.



Supported by her quirky crew of fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna discovers the secret ingredient she's been missing all along — courage. As Variety puts it, “A delicious tale that’s not simply about getting Prince Charming but getting its heroine to take action and discover her worth!”

Grease

Athens Theatre - April 11, 2025 through May 04, 2025

Get ready for a time-traveling, hip-shaking, heart-pounding extravaganza with Grease—where the ’50s come alive in a rollicking, electrifying journey! Join the T-Birds and Pink Ladies in a musical celebration that defined a generation, complete with cool cars, slicked-back hair, and the unforgettable magic of teenage love. With an eight-year Broadway run and revivals galore, Grease is the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll party that’ll have you twisting and shouting. Buckle up for an experience that transcends eras, leaving you singing and dancing long after the curtain falls. It’s the one that’ll have you saying, “You’re the one that I want!

The Prom

Breakthrough Theatre Company - April 04, 2025 through April 21, 2025

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Sordid Lives

Theater West End - April 04, 2025 through April 20, 2025

The storyline centers on Peggy, a devoted Christian whose fate takes a tragic and comical turn after an unfortunate accident in a motel room. When she stumbles over her lover’s wooden legs, the subsequent head injury leads to her untimely death, setting off a series of chaotic events that ripple through the lives of her dysfunctional family and friends. This jarring incident becomes the catalyst for a whirlwind of revelations and confrontations, exposing the sordid secrets and complexities buried beneath the surface of seemingly simple lives.

Fiddler on the Roof

Theatre UCF - April 10, 2025 through April 13, 2025

Immerse yourself in a world rich with unforgettable musical hits like “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “If I Were A Rich Man,” as well as the enchanting melodies of “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!).” Join us for a heartwarming journey through the bonds of family, love, and laughter as fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, come together in a celebration of life’s joys. Let Fiddler on the Roof be your guide to a timeless tale that resonates with audiences of all ages, raising a cup to joy, love, and the beauty of life itself.

Gigolo: The New Cole Porter Revue

The Winter Park Playhouse - March 14, 2025 through April 12, 2025

Inspired by the life of Porfirio Rubirosa, Gigolo uses a collection of iconic Cole Porter songs to tell the tale of a jet-setting international Playboy and his relationship with four beautiful women. The exceptional score features 25 Cole Porter classics like "You're The Top," "Let's Do It," "Why Can't You Behave," "I've Got You Under My Skin" and many more!

