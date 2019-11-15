THE GOLDEN GALS â€“ A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL! Comes To The World-Famous Parliament HouseÂ 

Producers Josh Eads and Richard Kuntz are proud to bring you: The Golden Gals LIVE - A Christmas Musical!

They're back! The cast of The Golden Gals LIVE! is back for a brand-new installment and this time they are bringing you a holiday musical! After 2 sold-out runs of their loving tribute to everyone's favorite senior sitcom, this talented group of gender-bending performers gives you an all new show that brings together some of your favorite festive episodes from the series. Add some live singing and a bit of dance (just a bit!) and you have the perfect recipe for holiday entertainment. This hysterical comedy will have you tapping your feet and singing-along, and it may even warm your Grinchy heart!

About this amazing cast:

Ginger Minj (Blanche): since her appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race 7 and All Stars 2, Ginger has become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the drag world. Ginger hails for Central Florida and cannot be happier about getting to spend some time at home bringing fans this holiday show.

Divine Grace (Dorothy): Divine is well known to crowds throughout the U.S. for her incredible Stevie Nicks impersonation and comedy routines.

Gidget Galore (Rose) and Mr/Ms Adrian (Sophia) are local legends beloved to audiences throughout Central Florida.

$25 General Seating, evening performances also include admission to the Parliament House for the remainder of the night!

$50 VIP Experience tickets include up close seating, a cast signed holiday gift, a meet & greet after the show, AND a cup of cocoa served in a keepsake Golden Gals LIVE! mug. Evening performances also include admission to the Parliament House for the remainder of the night!

A limit number of General Seating tickets will be available at the door for $30. Tickets available at http://goldengalschristmas.eventbrite.com.





