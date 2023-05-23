THE FUTURE IS NOW! Comes To The King Center

Join in on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 PM for a night of contemporary & smooth jazz!

The King Center for the Performing Arts along with the Regalitos Foundation & Brevard Music Group presents an all new show celebrating the future of contemporary jazz.  The Future is Now! Five Innovative Contemporary Jazz Artists are poised to take the King Center Studio Theatre Stage on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 PM for a night of contemporary & smooth jazz! Tickets go on sale this Friday at the King Center Ticket Office starting at 12 noon, by phone at 321-242-2219 or online at KingCenter.com. 

“The Future is Now!” For five of today's young, innovative Contemporary Jazz artists making new waves in the jazz world. This super-band of jazz talent with trombonist/vocalist Aubrey Logan, trumpeter/vocalist Ilya Serov, saxophonist Jeff Ryan, keyboardist Oli Silk and guitarist David P. Stevens come together to blow the roof off the King Center Studio Theatre! Experience the future of Smooth and Contemporary jazz on one stage, Saturday, July 22nd! “The Brevard Music Group family is excited and eager to showcase five young, talented Contemporary Jazz artists making their mark on the future of Contemporary and Smooth Jazz,” says Owner & President of BMG - Roland Guilarte, “These five young artists are catapulting the jazz genre into the next generation of artists and fans!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information, please visit www.kingcenter.com.

Don't miss the other great events hosted at the King Center by Regalitos Foundation and Brevard Music Group! Recent events that are available are:

  • June 10 at 7:30 PM – BMG 30th Anniversary Celebration with Michael Tyle & Paul Taylor – Studio Theatre
  • October 6 at 7:30 PM – An Evening With Brian Simpson, Jackiem Joyner & Steve Oliver
  • November 2 at 7:30 PM – Acoustic Alchemy
  • November 12 at 7 PM – Tab Benoit



