THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Theatre South Playhouse

"In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart. " - Anne Frank

With honesty and heart, Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips is proud to present an Equity Stage Reading of The Diary of Anne Frank benefiting the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect February 8 and 9.

The Diary Of Anne Frank premiered on Broadway in 1955 and has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds since. In this powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, lyrical, and gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence - their fear, their grief, their laughter, and most importantly, their hope. This is a new adaptation for a new generation.

Directed by Hillary Brook, The Diary of Anne Frank features an outstanding cast of seasoned professional performers including Maddie Lane in the title role, with Melanie Whipple and Paul Padilla portraying Edith and Otto Frank, respectively. This piece is sure to inspire and enlighten audiences of all ages.

Theatre South Playhouse will present two shows over one weekend:

Saturday, Feb. 8 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 1 p.m.

Individual tickets can be purchased at TeachTix.com/TSPlayhouse, ranging from $25 to $35 in price. Seats are assigned, and pricing varies depending on location. For group bookings, please contact 407-601-4380 or email Sandy@TheatreSouthplayhouse.org.

Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit, TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.





