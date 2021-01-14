THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Returns To Theatre South Playhouse For One Night Only

In this time of national unrest, Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips is proud to bring back their annual Equity Stage Benefit of "The Diary of Anne Frank" in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 23rd.

The Diary Of Anne Frank premiered on Broadway in 1955 and has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds since. In this powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, lyrical, and gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence - their fear, their grief, their laughter, and most importantly, their hope. This is a new adaptation for a new generation.

Directed by Hillary Brook, "The Diary of Anne Frank" features an outstanding cast of seasoned professional performers including Maddie Lane in the title role, with Melanie Whipple and Paul Padilla portraying Edith and Otto Frank, respectively. They are joined by the talents of Rachel Mertz, Lisa Sleeper, Graham Murphy, Andrew Meidenbauer, Forrest Stringfellow, Hannah Laird, Eddie Wilder, and Doug Legan.

The play will be presented via live stream on Saturday, January 23rd at 7:30pm with a four day on-demand viewing option at www.Teachtix.com/tsplayhouse. All proceeds will go directly toward this local non-profit theatre company and directly to the actors performing in this most important piece. A timeless story of hope that is sure to inspire and enlighten audiences of all ages.

Streaming On Demand at Teachtix.com/tsplayhouse