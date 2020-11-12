Staged Play Readings at The Studio Theatre Continues with ROUND TABLE A SORT OF LARP

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will present its fifth Staged Play Reading: Round Table a sort of LARP by Liba Vaynberg.

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will present its fifth Staged Play Reading: Round Table a sort of LARP by Liba Vaynberg.

Round Table by Liba Vaynberg is a heartfelt comedy that intertwines two stories; one between bookish couple Zach and Laura, and the other between a troupe of The Game of Thrones-esque LARPers. Live Action Role Playing (LARPing) is a hobby of Zach's, which he introduces to Laura early on in their relationship. Zach is a doctorate of medieval literature and works on the popular TV show, Round Table. LARPing serves as his inspiration for storylines. Laura is a romance novelist finding out about Zach's passions as we watch their relationship bloom both on and off the playing field. Meanwhile in the Round Table troupe, we follow Morgan and Mordred in their quest for King Arthur's sword. Laura and Zach may have found true love, but will it survive his final fatal secret?

The cast includes James Blaisdell as Zach/Tristan/Merlin/Giles/Arthur, Leslie Munson as Laura/Laurel/Guinevere, Indigo Leigh as Morgan/Lena, Damany O. Riley as Mordred/Jeff, and Ben Baynum as Kay.

The Management Team is composed of Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Video Producer/Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Lighting Designer Lindsey Young, Lighting Director David Krupla, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Audio Engineer Luke Bezio, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson, Assistant Stage Manager Stephanie Horn, Literary Manager Rachel Whittington, and Video Assistant David Bost.

Stream it on Nov 20th, Nov 27th, and Dec 4th at 7pm EST. Tickets are $10 | ON SALE NOW| Click here to purchase.

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.

