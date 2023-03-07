Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWEET CHARITY Hits The Osceola Arts Stage This Month

Performances begin Friday, March 10th and run through Sunday, March 26th.

Mar. 07, 2023  

SWEET CHARITY Hits The Osceola Arts Stage This Month

Osceola Art will kick off Spring with a musical comedy filled with familiar songs and dance moves that will bring you right back to the 1960's. Beginning Friday, March 10th and running through Sunday, March 26th Sweet Charity will be live on the Main Stage. This retro musical is made its first appearance on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted into a movie musical in 1969.

With a book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, Sweet Charity centers around hopeless romantic Charity Hope Valentine. Her love life in the Big Apple hasn't been a fairy tale...until maybe now? Enter Oscar, a mild-mannered accountant, who just might be the one. The production, directed by Shana Burns, features Robin Chinn as the title character and an ensemble of talented actors and dancers who bring the Bob Fosse style of choreography to life!

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, students and group rates available. Showtimes for Sweet Charity are at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, March 25th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the March 25th matinee. This production will also include Osceola Arts first ever Audio Description performance for blind and low vision patrons on Friday, March 24th. This production is rated PG-13.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also offer three new visual arts exhibits. RESILIENCE: Women Artists Group is on display in the Community Gallery through March 26th. Additionally, Unusual Frida Juried Art Exhibition celebrates and honors the legacy and life of Frida Kahlo. This exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery through March 31st. The Studio Gallery will also feature Evolution of Innocence: Works by PJ Svejda through April 1st. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.




Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at New Generation Theatrical Photo
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at New Generation Theatrical
Who is creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky? It’s the Addams family of course! This iconic, weird and wacky family first graced the pages of the New Yorker in a comic strip by Charles Addams 85 years ago and since then have spawned a fan-favorite 1960’s TV show, a series of films and even a recent hit series, “Wednesday”, on Netflix. But in Andrew Lippa’s 2010 Broadway musical, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, audiences get to see a new side of the macabre exploits of Gomez, Morticia and their family – told through the magic of musical theatre. But like everything the Addams family does, this musical is far from normal. And New Generation Theatrical’s latest production of the musical hits all the right notes (played on an old, dusty organ of course) and creates an immersive treat that is a thrill to experience.
The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Off-Broadway Hit SHOUT! The Mod Musical, March 17 - Apr Photo
The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Off-Broadway Hit SHOUT! The Mod Musical, March 17 - April 22
The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 20th Anniversary as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the smashing Off-Broadway sensation - SHOUT! The Mod Musical - running March 17 through April 22, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage. 
Dr. Phillips Center To Announce AdventHealth Broadway In Orlando 23/24 Season March 10 Photo
Dr. Phillips Center To Announce AdventHealth Broadway In Orlando 23/24 Season March 10
On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will announce its AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 23/24 Season lineup in collaboration with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association. Save the date to find out which shows will be featured in Walt Disney Theater during the 10th season of Broadway in Orlando. 
Opera Orlando Announces 3rd Annual SINGS Program Photo
Opera Orlando Announces 3rd Annual SINGS Program
Opera Orlando has announced its third annual summer training initiative for young singers, SINGS! (Summer Institute for the Next Generation of Singers), which will take place July 22-29, 2023 at the Opera Orlando offices in downtown Orlando.

More Hot Stories For You


The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Off-Broadway Hit SHOUT! The Mod Musical, March 17 - April 22The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Off-Broadway Hit SHOUT! The Mod Musical, March 17 - April 22
March 3, 2023

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 20th Anniversary as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the smashing Off-Broadway sensation - SHOUT! The Mod Musical - running March 17 through April 22, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage. 
Dr. Phillips Center To Announce AdventHealth Broadway In Orlando 23/24 Season March 10Dr. Phillips Center To Announce AdventHealth Broadway In Orlando 23/24 Season March 10
March 3, 2023

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will announce its AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 23/24 Season lineup in collaboration with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association. Save the date to find out which shows will be featured in Walt Disney Theater during the 10th season of Broadway in Orlando. 
Opera Orlando Announces 3rd Annual SINGS ProgramOpera Orlando Announces 3rd Annual SINGS Program
March 2, 2023

Opera Orlando has announced its third annual summer training initiative for young singers, SINGS! (Summer Institute for the Next Generation of Singers), which will take place July 22-29, 2023 at the Opera Orlando offices in downtown Orlando.
The 32nd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Returns in MayThe 32nd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Returns in May
March 2, 2023

Orlando Fringe has announced the 32nd annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival returning to Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida on May 16-29, 2023. 
Titusville Playhouse Presents PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERTTitusville Playhouse Presents PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT
February 27, 2023

Shake your groove thing baby at PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT! The show opens Friday, March 3 and runs through Sunday, March 26!
share