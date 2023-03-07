SWEET CHARITY Hits The Osceola Arts Stage This Month

Osceola Art will kick off Spring with a musical comedy filled with familiar songs and dance moves that will bring you right back to the 1960's. Beginning Friday, March 10th and running through Sunday, March 26th Sweet Charity will be live on the Main Stage. This retro musical is made its first appearance on Broadway in 1966 and was adapted into a movie musical in 1969.

With a book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, Sweet Charity centers around hopeless romantic Charity Hope Valentine. Her love life in the Big Apple hasn't been a fairy tale...until maybe now? Enter Oscar, a mild-mannered accountant, who just might be the one. The production, directed by Shana Burns, features Robin Chinn as the title character and an ensemble of talented actors and dancers who bring the Bob Fosse style of choreography to life!

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, students and group rates available. Showtimes for Sweet Charity are at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, March 25th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the March 25th matinee. This production will also include Osceola Arts first ever Audio Description performance for blind and low vision patrons on Friday, March 24th. This production is rated PG-13.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also offer three new visual arts exhibits. RESILIENCE: Women Artists Group is on display in the Community Gallery through March 26th. Additionally, Unusual Frida Juried Art Exhibition celebrates and honors the legacy and life of Frida Kahlo. This exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery through March 31st. The Studio Gallery will also feature Evolution of Innocence: Works by PJ Svejda through April 1st. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.