SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Announced At Dr. Phillips Center

Dr. Phillips Center will bring Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert on September 7, 2024 in Walt Disney Theater.

Continuing the arts center's film and live experience programming, comes the highly anticipated sequel: SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, set to captivate audiences in concert venues worldwide.

Building on the success of the sold-out global shows of the first Oscar-winning Spider-Man animated Spider-Verse film, the concert perspective has garnered immense popularity, largely due to their groundbreaking soundtracks praised for their innovative fusion of orchestral and electronic elements alongside scratch DJ techniques.

The upcoming show will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film's iconic score and soundtrack live. This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.

ABOUT THE FILM

In SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, we witness the return of Miles Morales, our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, he embarks on an interdimensional journey across the Multiverse. Here, he encounters the Spider Society, a formidable team charged with safeguarding the very fabric of reality. However, when differing approaches to a new threat divide the heroes, Miles must navigate this rift alone, driven by a determination to protect those he holds dear.

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Times: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Comments