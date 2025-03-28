Russell Stephens New Solo Cabaret LEADING LADIES Set for The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The multi-talented Mr. Russell Stephens will debut his brand-new solo cabaret - Leading Ladies: Legends of Stage and Screen - in the Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Winter Park Playhouse April 23 and 24, 2025. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

In Leading Ladies: Legends of Stage and Screen, Mr. Stephens will use his riveting and versatile voice to pay tribute to the iconic leading ladies of Broadway and film. This memorable cabaret will highlight show-stopping numbers from the greats like Judy Garland (The Wizard of Oz), Elaine Stritch (Company), Nell Carter (Ain't Misbehavin'), Debbie Reynolds (Charlotte's Web), Dorothy Louden (Ballroom), Bernadette Peters (Follies / Merrily We Roll Along) and many more!

Russell has previously appeared at The Playhouse in Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream, Christmas My Way!, Crazy For Gershwin and will be featured in the upcoming Playhouse Mainstage production of Route 66 this Spring. Additionally, he brought the house down with both of his previous Spotlight Cabarets -Everybody Says Don't: The Music and Lyrics of Stephen Sondheim and A Piece Of Sky, his salute to Barbra Streisand.

Some of Mr. Stephens other credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Significant Productions); Cats (Huntsville HS - Alumni Guest Artist);The Addams Family (New Generation Theatrical); Assassins (Florida Theatrical Association); I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (Athens Theatre). Russell also appeared as The Camel in the 2022 premiere cast of O Wondrous Night at Sea World San Antonio following five seasons in the Orlando production. Russell is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama's Musical Theatre program.

"Russell is definitely a crowd pleaser! With his vocal range and compelling stage presence this is going to be a fantastic cabaret so get your tickets early before we sell out!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus one pre-purchased beverage. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, May 9 through Monday, May 12, 2025. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 9 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

Comments