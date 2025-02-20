Rodgers and Hammerstein's CAROUSEL Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Radical Theatrics will present its Spring 2025 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel March 21st-23rd at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater in the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Voted the best musical of the 20th century by Time Magazine, Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Carousel is the classic American musical, spanning heaven and earth in its exploration of human frailty, resilience, and the power of forgiveness. This American classic features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most iconic pieces, including “If I Loved You”, “Mister Snow”, “June Is Bustin Out All Over”, and the iconic “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Join LRT as we examine the concepts of temptation, redemption, afterlife and emotional intelligence in the classic Rogers and Hammerstein musical, from a radical new perspective.

Directed by Travis Eaton, Choreographed by Shawn Lowe, Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson, Stage Managed and Assistant Directed by Nessy Entertainment, Assistant Stage Managed by Liv Nunziante, Fight Choreography by Dominique Turner

Starring Emma Licata as Julie Jordan, Austin Radican as Billy Bigelow, Akilah Etienne as Carrie Pipperidge, E Scott Arnold as Enoch Snow, David Clark as Jigger Cragin, Stephanie Viegas as Nettie Fowler, Sarah DiLeo as Louise Bigelow, Taz Scheiber as Mrs Mullins, Warner Zingg as Starkeeper, Kassidy Harff as Heavenly Friend, Payton Hubert as Heavenly Friend, Daniel Kermidas as Carnival Boy

Featuring Derek Hayden as Mr. Bascombe, Tyler Moylan as Enoch Snow Jr, Mackenzie Adamek as Margaret Snow, Elaina Dixon as Arminy, Daniel Silva as Jonathan, Kirk Klemasch as Policeman, Fransiscus Fendrian as Policeman, Isabella Blohme as Jenny, Laura Davis as Penny, Sydney Rafferty as Hannah, Amanda Hopkins as Virginia, Emily Derderian as Susan, Melinda Lanie as Jessie, Grae Jordan as Bessie, Jack Fedit as Captain, Hunter Erquitt as Boatswain, Marcia Bauer as School Principal

The cast also includes Apollo Minkoff, Aria Minkoff, Ariana Ogerio, Lia Zinnurova, Tanyarut Kamolpechara, Libbie Bartholomeu as Snow Children, and Judy Minkoff, Clara Atsinger, Julia Jensen, Kristina Burdeshaw, Mikayla Acree, Shannon Ricks, Dave Fremland, Sam Kacergis, Amanda Mahoney as Ensemble

Comments