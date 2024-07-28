Review: TOOTSIE at Titusville Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when you take a classic film, update it for a modern audience and then turn it into a Broadway musical? This seems to be a question producers and creatives have been asking themselves more and more over the last few years. With musicals like BACK TO THE FUTURE and THE OUTSIDERS currently playing the Great White Way, it seems like musical adaptations of hit films are here to stay. One of the recent examples of a beloved classic being mounted as a musical is TOOTSIE, based on the classic 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman. Some might think of this 40+ year old film as an odd choice for adaptation – especially with the world’s perspective on gender and identity being much more evolved in today’s world – but the musical, TOOTSIE, on stage now as the opening show of Titusville Playhouse’s 60th season, shows the tale can be modern, fresh, relevant, entertaining and downright hilarious.

TOOTSIE, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Robert Horn tells the story of Michael Dorsey (Jordyn Linkous), a down on his luck New York actor who is about to turn 40 and, as his best friend and roommate, Jeff Slater (Christopher DeJongh) reminds him, has yet to achieve a single goal he set for himself as a young man. He soon learns from his neurotic ex, Sandy (Erica DeJongh), that a new musical, “Juliet’s Curse”, is looking for a replacement for the role of the nurse, and either inspired or desperately deranged, Michael decides to dress in drag and audition for the part as “Dorothy Michaels” which he promptly gets. This starts him down a slippery slope of success – falling for his co-star, Julie (Emilee Mari Fruscella) and winning the love and admiration of the cast and crew along the way. Soon, things get so complicated that Michael/Dorothy must face a moral dilemma – enjoy the thrilling rise to stardom while lying to the world about who he really is or tell the truth and see his dreams fall apart. And along the way, Michael learns a huge lesson about the importance of authenticity and honesty and the power of love.

The cast of TOOTSIE brings the story to colorful life on the Titusville Playhouse stage with an infectious energy and the kind of smiles you can only get from a musical comedy. Speaking of comedy, Robert Horn’s book is extremely funny and is a joy to experience and is delivered superbly by the actors on stage with quick delivery and strong timing. David Yazbek’s music is solid, though not particularly memorable, but the songs fit the story well and are well performed. Jordyn Linkous does a great job with the dual role of Michael/Dorothy – giving the audience a warm and loveable Dorothy which is the polar opposite of his entitled and egotistical (though not too abrasive) Michael. Linkous also serves as Costume and Wig Designer which are great all around. As his co-star and love interest, Julie, Emilee Mari Fruscella is absolutely fantastic. She gives a strong performance as the actress, and shows off a beautiful, clear and powerful voice in all her songs. Anthony Gjelaj is hilarious as the dimwitted reality star hunk, Max and gets some of the best one liners of the evening. Dana Vinci is great as the no nonsense producer Rita, and Frank Thompson is equally strong as the skeevy director Ron Carlisle. Michael Coppola does a great job with the role of Stan, Michael’s flustered agent as well. As Michael’s roommate, Jeff, Christopher DeJongh gives a highly entertaining, deadpan delivery for the man who obviously has learned how to deal with Michael’s personality over many years of friendship. Finally, in a standout performance as Sandy, Erica DeJongh is a real treat. She infuses the character with a chaotic energy that builds from her first entrance to her last and delivers what is probably one of the most difficult (and hilarious) patter songs in recent musical theatre history, “What’s Gonna Happen” and its many reprises.

Director Steven J. Heron does a great job with the pacing and delivery – bringing out strong comedic performances from his entire, well selected cast. The scenic and video design by Christian Fleming is functional and fun, utilizing the LED backdrop effectively, along with a lifelike apartment for Michael and Jeff. Rachel Erickson’s choreography is so much fun to watch, especially the “I’m Alive” dance (reprised during the bows) employing many tongue-in-cheek cultural references. Davis Van Steeg does a great job lighting the whole show and Spencer Crosswell’s sound design and musical direction is equally solid. And finally, Dylan A. Blussick’s designs for Dorothy/Michael’s costumes are excellent, especially Dorothy’s iconic red sequined dress.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse’s TOOTSIE is a fun and entertaining offering to open their 60th season – and appropriate that the 60th anniversary is considered ones Diamond Jubilee – as this musical is a comedic gem and a rollicking good time. And though it certainly delivers an entertaining evening for all, it also makes a strong statement about the power of authenticity, identity, and the importance of being true to yourself, no matter what the cost.

TOOTSIE, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through August 18th. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: Jordyn Linkous as Dorothy Michaels

Top Photo: Jordyn Linkous as Michael Dorsey, Erica deJongh as Sandy Lester & Christopher deJongh as Jeff Slater

Middle Photo 1: Emilee Mari Fruscella as Julie Nichols & the Cast of Tootsie

Middle Photo 2: Jordyn Linkous as Dorothy Michaels & the Cast of Tootsie

Middle Photo 3: Christopher deJongh as Jeff Slater & Erica deJongh as Sandy Lester

Bottom Photo: Frank Thompson as Ron Carlisle & the Cast of Tootsie

