THE OUTSIDERS, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Dr. Phillips Center's 2025-26 Season

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Florida Theatrical Association, has announced the lineup for the 25/26 AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando season. The 10-show lineup features the return of two blockbuster performances, Hadestown and SIX, alongside more than 30 Tony-Award winning productions including 2023’s Tony-Award winning “Best Musical” Kimberly Akimbo, Alicia Keys’ musical Hell’s Kitchen and the reigning “Best Musical” award winner THE OUTSIDERS.

A highlight of this season, making its Florida debut exclusively in Orlando, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will run for four weeks. Widely recognized novels will also come to life on the Walt Disney Theater stage, including Water for Elephants and The Notebook.

“Thanks to a decade of community support, the arts center has become a premier Broadway destination,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “We’re thrilled to debut Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Florida—right here in Orlando. Our 25/26 season features award-winning productions fresh from Broadway, reinforcing our commitment to expanding Broadway in Orlando and delivering world-class arts directly in our community.”

Since opening in 2014, the arts center has become one of the top Broadway markets in the country, welcoming more than 1 million guests and doubling the number of subscribers over the past ten seasons.

Current AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando subscribers can renew their subscriptions starting today.

Due to the expected demand and overwhelming interest of this 25/26 AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando Season, future subscribers are encouraged to join our waitlist to be one of the first to know when new packages are available.

Learn more about the 25/26 season here.

