Review: JERSEY BOYS at Titusville Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the realm of musical theatre, jukebox musicals have their supporters and their detractors. People who are already fans of an artist or group whose music forms the score of such shows are already pre-programmed to like a production due to their familiarity with and affinity for the music used in the musical. Conversely, musical purists sometimes frown upon these types of shows due to the lack of an original score. However, there are certain musicals in this genre that find the perfect balance, appealing to all theatergoers and thus, often becoming major hits. This is definitely the case with JERSEY BOYS, the 2005 Tony Award-winning musical which tells the story of the formation, success, and breakup of the hit group, The Four Seasons, led by the iconic voice of Frankie Valli. So, I am excited to report that Titusville Playhouse is currently delivering (through February 23rd) an outstanding production of this fan favorite musical, giving audiences a production of JERSEY BOYS that is fast-paced, thrilling and certain to excite and delight both fans and newcomers.

For those unfamiliar with the show, JERSEY BOYS, with a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe, chronicles the formation of The Four Seasons, beginning when Tommy DeVito (Logan Halliburton) discovers a Frankie Valli (Jake Aboyoun), a young man with a truly unique voice. Instead of employing a single narrator, JERSEY BOYS allows each of the original four members—Tommy DeVito, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio (Jordyn Linkous), and Nick Massi (Anthony Gjelaj)—to narrate a portion of the story from their perspective. Tommy begins by sharing the origins of the group and their early troubles in Belleville, New Jersey. Bob takes over at a crucial moment, detailing how the group found its unique sound and rose to fame, leading to a crisis that changes the group forever. In Act II, Nick recounts the group's struggles following Tommy’s actions and ultimately makes the sudden decision to leave the group, turning the story over to Frankie, who recounts his biggest hits and personal heartbreaks. The musical concludes with the original four reuniting in 1990 for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, providing a coda for the audience, where they share what happened to each following their time with the group.

As with many jukebox musicals, the music is the focal point of JERSEY BOYS. Featuring a catalog of popular hits such as “Let’s Hang On”, “Rag Doll”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”, and “Sherry”, the audience will undoubtedly recognize many of the songs throughout the evening. Given the iconic sound of the group, casting actors who can embody these musical pioneers is essential. Director Steven J. Heron has done a fantastic job in finding performers who can effectively bring these characters to vivid life on stage. The pacing of JERSEY BOYS can make or break a production, and Mr. Heron’s direction is smooth and extremely well-paced – creating the perfect flow from one scene or song to another. Music director Spencer Crosswell ensures that the hits receive the musical care they deserve and that each voice on stage is in great form.

The cast of Titusville Playhouse’s JERSEY BOYS is very strong overall, with a highly effective ensemble who do a wonderful job with the high energy group numbers. The actors playing the Four Seasons are extremely talented and excel in their own unique ways. Anthony Gjelaj is highly entertaining as the quirky, but dependable Nick Massi. Jordyn Linkous gives an equally solid performance as Bob Gaudio. Logan Halliburton delivers a standout performance as Tommy DeVito - portraying Tommy as a headstrong but effective leader and mentor to Frankie Valli. And speaking of Frankie Valli – his is the voice that shines through each of the familiar hit songs of The Four Seasons and thus is one of the key elements that must stand out in any production of JERSEY BOYS. I am thrilled to say that in this production Jake Aboyoun really knocks it out of the park as Frankie. He conveys the innocence of a young Valli as effectively as he does with the experience of the older and timeworn singer. His singing voice is a perfect fit for the musical gymnastics of Valli’s signature falsetto and delivers clarity and strength in every song and makes it all look effortless.

The creative team of Titusville Playhouse’s JERSEY BOYS does an excellent job of supporting the storytelling. Cody Tellis Rutledge’s scenic and video designs create the perfect setting for the play, employing welded metal scaffolding and creative video backdrops to set the scenes well. Davis Vande Steeg’s lighting design effectively captures the various emotions (and locales) including a dark and foreboding suburban New Jersey. Jordyn Linkous’ costumes and wigs are colorful and creative, particularly the ensemble’s outfits for the finale. Taylor Straney’s choreography is athletic and exciting.

JERSEY BOYS is a highly entertaining journey through the history of one of the most popular singing groups of all time. In the capable hands of the cast and creatives at Titusville Playhouse, JERSEY BOYS truly thrills. Whether you are a lifelong fan of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons or entirely new to their fascinating story and iconic music, you are sure to find something to love in this show. It is a thrilling whirlwind of a production that entertains non-stop and is definitely one not to miss.

JERSEY BOYS, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through February 23rd. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: Anthony Gjelaj as Nick Massi, Logan Halliburton as Tommy DeVito, Jake Aboyoun as Frankie Valli and Jordyn Linkous as Bob Gaudio

Top Photo: Anthony Gjelaj as Nick Massi, Logan Halliburton as Tommy DeVito, Jake Aboyoun as Frankie Valli and Jordyn Linkous as Bob Gaudio

Middle Photo 1: Devyn Schoen as Mary and Jake Aboyoun as Frankie Valli

Middle Photo 2: Kara Jean Spindle, Lyric Stratton and Devyn Schoen

Middle Photo 3: Christian Bradford as Hal, Anthony Gjelaj as Nick Massi, Logan Halliburton as Tommy DeVito, Jake Aboyoun as Frankie Valli and Jordyn Linkous as Bob Gaudio

Middle Photo 4: Devyn Schoen as Mary and Jake Aboyoun as Frankie Valli

Bottom Photo: The Cast of Jersey Boys

Reader Reviews