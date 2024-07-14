Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Garden Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There’s something about a musical that never gets old, regardless of how many different productions one might see. It’s hard to pinpoint what the core reason for that may be – a catchy score? A tight book? A unique concept? A clarity of purpose? Whatever it may be, the fan favorite LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is one of those shows for me. I can always get a thrill in a production of this classic musical. And that was certainly the case with Garden Theatre’s latest production of this classic which kicks off its 2024 – 2025 season and delivers thrills, chills, laughs and a rollicking good time.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman is based on a classic Roger Corman film, but has, itself, been around long enough to stand on its own as a pop culture reference. The musical tells the story of Seymour Krelborn (Thomas Noah Miller*), a down on his luck, nerdy nobody who works tirelessly for Mr. Mushnik (Mark Ferrera) at his failing Skid Row florist shop in New York city (“in an early year of a decade not too long before our own”) and who acquires a “strange and interesting plant” that changes everything for all within its orbit. The plant, with its strange appetite (human blood) begins to change Seymour’s fortune including newfound fame and the attention of co-worker Audrey (Emily Deler). But success comes with dire consequences which have implications for our entire world.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has a solid script and score which ensures that any production starts off on strong footing. In Garden Theatre’s production, director and choreographer, Kyli Rae takes that foundation and builds a show that is infused with a dynamic energy and urgency which keeps the audience enthralled. She utilizes the stage well, keeping the action moving at a strong pace without pause. Her choreography, while not frequently employed, is creative and well suited for the space. She has also gathered together a very strong cast to bring this tale to vivid life on stage.

Speaking of the cast, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS benefits from a tight troupe of eight actors who work together extremely well. As Seymour, Thomas Noah Miller is appropriately awkward and shy. His portrayal evolves nicely over the course of the musical – building confidence while also leading to a moral crisis (and heroic determination) by the end. He shows off a clear and polished singing voice in each of his numbers and displays a strong chemistry with Emily Deler’s Audrey. Speaking of Ms. Deler, she gives a fresh and balanced performance as the poor, abused Audrey – delivering heartfelt moments (a stellar “Somewhere That’s Green”) and comedic takes. As her no-good boyfriend, Orin Scrivello DDS, John Rochette is sadistic and over the top, and leans more on the comedic side of the character than dangerous. He also does a great job playing most of the other minor characters, employing quick changes, wigs and voices to good effect. Mark Ferrera gives a great performance as Mr. Mushnik – with an appropriate level of “New York Jewish shopkeeper” without being too over the top. As the urchins who serve as the Greek chorus, Alyssa Johnson (Chiffon), Jordan Sophia (Crystal), and Sienna Weir (Ronnette) are ever present, and each have the chance to shine and show off powerful vocals throughout the show. Finally, as the voice of the menacing, man-eating plant, Audrey II, Mell-Vonti delivers a fun and frenetic performance, making some creative and fresh choices with his delivery of Audrey II’s memorable songs.

The creative team for Garden Theatre’s LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has done a great job bringing the vision of this show to life. Robert F. Wolin’s scenic design is extremely effective, with rolling panels that allow for seamless transitions and for creative choices (like the opening projections that were a fun choice). Erin Miner’ lighting design creates the perfect classic horror film mood and Jesse R. Munro’s sound design ensures the voices (and the appropriate sound effects) are heard well. Jolene Marie Richardson’s costumes are well-suited for the production, punctuated by Mark Adam Rampmeyer’s solid hair and make-up designs. Finally, John B. DeHaas does a great job as music director, ensuring the vocals are solid throughout. And of special note are the team of puppeteers who bring the larger-than-life Audrey II to vivid life on stage – Cassie Klinga, Liv Nunziante, Emma Millhollin, and Nick Allison.

Overall, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is like musical comfort food – a show that you just can’t get enough of. And in the skilled hands of the cast and creatives at Garden Theatre, this musical favorite shines. It has everything fans of the show expect (and more) and for those who have never seen a production before – this one is the perfect chance to experience this fantastic musical classic for the first time.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, presented by The Garden Theatre, runs through July 28th. Performances take place at The Garden Theatre, 160 West Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Performances are Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm and Thursday July 18th and 25th at 2:00 PM. Performance with Audio Description Sunday July 21 at 2:00 and with ASL interpretation on Saturday July 27th. Tickets (starting at $45, with discounts for military, first responders, teachers, seniors, and students, and groups of 10 or more) can be purchased by calling the Garden Theatre box office at 407.877.GRDN (4736) ext. 0 or visiting https://gardentheatre.org/event/little-shop-of-horrors/. For more information visit https://gardentheatre.org.

ABOUT THE GARDEN THEATRE

Located in the heart of historic downtown Winter Garden on Plant Street, Garden Theatre is a nonprofit organization committed to providing programming from the spectrum of the arts to engage, entertain, educate, and inspire all who experience it. Originally built in 1935 as a single-screen cinema, Garden Theatre was restored and reopened in 2008, keeping the Mediterranean Revival style, modeled after a Spanish courtyard with “Romeo and Juliet” balconies and a dark blue ceiling resplendent with stars. Garden Theatre hosts live plays, concerts, movies, and more to the residents of and visitors to the city of Winter Garden.

Photos by Bagwell Photography

Headline Photo: Thomas Noah Miller*

Top Photo: L to R: Thomas Noah Miller*, Emily Deler

Mid Photo 1: L to R: Thomas Noah Miller*, Sienna Weir, Jordan Sophia, Alyssa Johnson

Mid Photo 2: L to R: Emily Deler, John Rochette*, Thomas Noah Miller*

Mid Photo 3: L to R: Mark Ferrera, Thomas Noah Milller*

Bottom Photo: Left to right, Emily Deler, Thomas Noah Miller*, Mark Ferrera



*Member of ACTORS EQUITY ASSOCIATION, the union of professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

