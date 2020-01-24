Rehearsals Have Begun For The Hit Musical Comedy, URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL!

With humor and wit, Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips is proud to present Urinetown: The Musical, March 27 - April 5, 2020. Don't be afraid of the title, Urinetown is a musical comedy not to be missed. A 20 year drought has brought on a massive water shortage, and in an effort to regulate water consumption, residents must either pay to use the bathroom or get sent away to the dreaded and mysterious Urinetown. Inspired to follow his heart, Bobby Strong leads a team of poor rebels in an effort to overthrow the evil corporation Urine Good Company and let the people pee for free.

Directed by Hillary Brook and Paul Padilla, with musical direction by Robby Stamper and choreography by Sterling Lovett, Urinetown features an outstanding cast of professional performers - including Dane Becker, Kristie Geng, John Pelkey, Alaina West, Janicki and Richard Gebo - and will leave audiences in stitches and appreciative of their "privilege to pee."

Theatre South Playhouse will present 8 shows over two weekends:

Friday, March 27 7 p.m. Friday, April 3 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 1 p.m. Sunday, April 5 1 p.m.

Individual tickets can be purchased at TeachTix.org/TSPlayhouse and range from $25 to $40. All seats are assigned, and pricing varies depending on location. For group bookings, please contact 407-601-4380 or email Urinetown@TheatreSouthplayhouse.org.

Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit, TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.





