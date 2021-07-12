Regional Premiere of THE BODYGUARD Now Open at Garden Theatre

Oh, I wanna dance with somebody! Based on the iconic 1992 film, the stage musical The Bodyguard features all of Whitney Houston's greatest hits! Garden Theatre welcomes Central Florida audiences to the regional premiere of this sensational summer musical. Directed by Sara Catherine Barnes, The Bodyguard runs July 9 - August 1, 2021.

Superstar Rachel Marron refuses to believe she's in danger, but her newly hired bodyguard Frank Farmer thinks otherwise. Each one expects to be in charge, but what they don't expect is to find their home in one another. An exhilarating romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a list of irresistible hits including "One Moment in Time," "I Have Nothing," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and one of the best-selling songs of all time: "I Will Always Love You."

CAST

Rachel Marron: Virginia Roebuck

Frank Farmer: John Andrew

Nicki Marron: Lillie Eliza Thomas

Fletcher: Omari Pernell

Sy Spector: Darren Escarcha Cajipo

Stalker: Dennis Pisarz

Bill Devaney: Michael Morman



Tony Scibelli: Kyle Adkins

Male Ensemble: Kadesh Lewis, Jackson Lee, Justin Baret, Javian DePalma, Dakota Hemberger, Carlos Diaz, Logan Lopez (Swing)

Female Ensemble: Janiece Deveaux, Sarah Beth Ganey, Valerie Torres-Rosario

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Sara Catherine Barnes

Music Director: Elaine Cotignola

Choreographer: James Tuuao

Scenic Designer: Cliff Price



Lighting Designer: George Jackson

Costume Designer: Kat Henwood

Sound Designer: Anthony Narciso*

Stage Manager: Stephanie Elliott

The Bodyguard Tickets: Tickets $35 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.



Student Rush tickets are available for full-time students with a valid student ID beginning one hour prior to the performance, in person, at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Tickets are subject to availability and seating locations are at the discretion of the Box Office. One ticket per student ID. Student rush tickets are $20.



The Bodyguard Dates: