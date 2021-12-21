Pulitzer Finalist THREE DAYS OF RAIN To Open Ensemble Company's 2022 Season

The Ensemble Company, the theatre company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, opens its 2022 season-its fourth--with Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain, opening January 14th.

In Three Days of Rain, Walker Janeway and his sister Nan reunite for the reading of their father's will in the Manhattan loft where he lived. Their father, Ned, a wealthy architect, leaves behind his legacy in the form of an iconic, internationally renowned 1960s New York house designed with his late business partner, Theo. Joined by Theo's son, Pip, the three childhood friends meet to settle the estate and determine the future of the house. The discovery of a brief entry, "three days of rain," in Ned's journal is the only clue to the true stories of the previous generation. Three Days of Rain explores how the private worlds of one generation are reinterpreted by the next. A tender and surprising story of love lies at the heart of a creative conflict that could never have been imagined by these children. Three actors play both generations in this humorous and touching play about family and the enigma of parenthood.

First performed in 1997 in a premiere by South Coast Repertory, it subsequently received its New York premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club in a production starring Bradley Whitford, Patricia Clarkson, and John Slattery. In 2006, the play had its Broadway premiere with a production headlined by Paul Rudd, Julia Roberts (making her Broadway debut), and Bradley Cooper. London productions have been headlined by Colin Firth, David Morrisey, and Elizabeth McGovern as well as James McAvoy, Lyndsey Marshal, and Nigel Harman.

Three Days of Rain is directed by The Ensemble Company's producing artistic director, Matthew MacDermid, and stars Ensemble Company veteran Sarah French as Nan/Lina and newcomers Steven Johnson as Pip/Theo and Geoffrey Lawrence as Walker/Ned.

The production will run January 14th through 23rd, 2021, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm. There is also a special industry night performance at 7:00pm on Monday, January 17th.

All performances will be presented at The Ensemble Company's home at Penguin Point Productions, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60+), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.

The remainder of The Ensemble Company's 2022 season includes the Central Florida premiere of Terry Johnson's Hysteria, Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Aaron Posner's Stupid F*cking Bird, and a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol.