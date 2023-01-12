Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann Will Lead The Philadelphia Orchestra On Tour Of Florida

The Philadelphia Orchestra will travel to Florida under the baton of Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann, Ralph and Beth Johnston Muller Chair, February 13-17, 2023. The five-concert tour includes performances in West Palm Beach, Miami, Vero Beach, and Orlando. The Orchestra last performed in Florida in 2017. This tour marks the first time the Orchestra will perform in Vero Beach, and its first visit to Orlando since 2000.

Violinist Gil Shaham is the featured soloist for the tour, performing Brahms's Violin Concerto (February 13, 15, 16, 17). Principal Clarinet Ricardo Morales and Principal Viola Choong-Jin Chang will perform Bruch's Concerto for Clarinet, Viola, and Orchestra during the February 14 concert in West Palm Beach. The concerts will also include performances of Tchaikovsky's Polonaise from Eugene Onegin (February 14 and 16), Brahms's Symphony No. 1 (February 13, 16, 17), and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World") (February 14 and 15). Stutzmann recently led the Orchestra in the Dvořák in Philadelphia to great acclaim. Bachtrack praised the performance, saying, "Stutzmann specializes in putting a new gloss on the standard repertoire, and in her thrilling reading, it was impossible not to hear certain details as if for the first time."

"Every performance with the Philadelphians is special to me, and touring with this phenomenal ensemble and the incomparable Gil Shaham will be a joy," said Stutzmann. "We look forward to reconnecting with audiences in Florida and to continuing the Orchestra's rich tradition of sharing the power of music across the country."

The Philadelphia Orchestra is known for its distinguished touring history, widely recognized as one of the most-traveled American symphonic ensembles. The Orchestra has toured the United States extensively, with over 100 U.S. tours throughout its history. In 1936 it became the first American orchestra ever to make a transcontinental tour.