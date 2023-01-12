Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann Will Lead The Philadelphia Orchestra On Tour Of Florida

The tour runs February 13–17, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  
Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann Will Lead The Philadelphia Orchestra On Tour Of Florida

The Philadelphia Orchestra will travel to Florida under the baton of Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann, Ralph and Beth Johnston Muller Chair, February 13-17, 2023. The five-concert tour includes performances in West Palm Beach, Miami, Vero Beach, and Orlando. The Orchestra last performed in Florida in 2017. This tour marks the first time the Orchestra will perform in Vero Beach, and its first visit to Orlando since 2000.

Violinist Gil Shaham is the featured soloist for the tour, performing Brahms's Violin Concerto (February 13, 15, 16, 17). Principal Clarinet Ricardo Morales and Principal Viola Choong-Jin Chang will perform Bruch's Concerto for Clarinet, Viola, and Orchestra during the February 14 concert in West Palm Beach. The concerts will also include performances of Tchaikovsky's Polonaise from Eugene Onegin (February 14 and 16), Brahms's Symphony No. 1 (February 13, 16, 17), and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World") (February 14 and 15). Stutzmann recently led the Orchestra in the Dvořák in Philadelphia to great acclaim. Bachtrack praised the performance, saying, "Stutzmann specializes in putting a new gloss on the standard repertoire, and in her thrilling reading, it was impossible not to hear certain details as if for the first time."

"Every performance with the Philadelphians is special to me, and touring with this phenomenal ensemble and the incomparable Gil Shaham will be a joy," said Stutzmann. "We look forward to reconnecting with audiences in Florida and to continuing the Orchestra's rich tradition of sharing the power of music across the country."

The Philadelphia Orchestra is known for its distinguished touring history, widely recognized as one of the most-traveled American symphonic ensembles. The Orchestra has toured the United States extensively, with over 100 U.S. tours throughout its history. In 1936 it became the first American orchestra ever to make a transcontinental tour.




The Best Of Broadway With Shelly Berg Trio Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Photo
The Best Of Broadway With Shelly Berg Trio Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Grammy-nominated pianist, arranger, composer, and bandleader, Shelly Berg visits our local Amaturo Theatre stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, time and time again.
Mezzo-Soprano Susan Graham Joins Palm Beach Symphony Photo
Mezzo-Soprano Susan Graham Joins Palm Beach Symphony
Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz and Palm Beach Symphony in concert on Monday, January 30 at 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
Review: In THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, the Jukebox Genre Tries for More Than Just Rags-to-Ric Photo
Review: In THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, the Jukebox Genre Tries for More Than Just Rags-to-Riches at the Dr. Phillips Center
Both the movie and the musical stand out because, while the rock legend ascends from rags to riches by the end, the story is less interested in Turner's journey to stardom than in her liberation from years of violent physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and musical partner, Ike Turner...
Podcast: Villanueva, Rodgers on Sharing Role in TINA in Orlando Photo
Podcast: Villanueva, Rodgers on Sharing Role in TINA in Orlando
On the latest episode, BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini is in conversation with the two women currently sharing the title role in the national tour of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers alternate performances in the dynamic, powerhouse role, each taking the stage four times per week. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Best Of Broadway With Shelly Berg Trio Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing ArtsThe Best Of Broadway With Shelly Berg Trio Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts
January 12, 2023

Grammy-nominated pianist, arranger, composer, and bandleader, Shelly Berg visits our local Amaturo Theatre stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, time and time again.
Mezzo-Soprano Susan Graham Joins Palm Beach SymphonyMezzo-Soprano Susan Graham Joins Palm Beach Symphony
January 12, 2023

Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz and Palm Beach Symphony in concert on Monday, January 30 at 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann Will Lead The Philadelphia Orchestra On Tour Of FloridaPrincipal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann Will Lead The Philadelphia Orchestra On Tour Of Florida
January 12, 2023

The Philadelphia Orchestra will travel to Florida under the baton of Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann, Ralph and Beth Johnston Muller Chair, February 13–17, 2023. The five-concert tour includes performances in West Palm Beach, Miami, Vero Beach, and Orlando. The Orchestra last performed in Florida in 2017. This tour marks the first time the Orchestra will perform in Vero Beach, and its first visit to Orlando since 2000.
Titusville Playhouse Presents ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Beginning This WeekTitusville Playhouse Presents ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Beginning This Week
January 11, 2023

Grab yourself a drink and ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse. The show opens Friday, January 13 and runs through Sunday, February 12.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Special Events For January and FebruaryThe Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Special Events For January and February
January 11, 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced several special events in January & February 2023, plus the opening of a new major exhibition.
share