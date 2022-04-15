Photos: OKLAHOMA! Opens Tonight At ME Performing Arts

ME Performing Arts, in partnership with the Orlando Artist Guild presents the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, OKLAHOMA!, recently seen in a thrilling 2019 Broadway Revival, in an all new production featuring a troupe of actor-musicians performing such iconic songs as "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning," "I Caint Say No," "People Will Say We're in Love" and, of course, "Oklahoma."

The production stars TJ Washburn (Ben-Hur, Garden Theatre; Cross Country, Orlando Fringe) as Curly, Dayja Le'Chelle (Ragtime, Garden Theatre; ) as Laurey, Kelley Mauro (Sweeney Todd, CFC Arts; Into the Woods, ME Performing Arts) as Aunt Eller, and Anneliese Moon (Disenchanted, Theatre West End) as Ado Annie.



The company also features Logan Creasman, Taylor Harrell, Chris McGraw, Elina Moon, Jarrett Poore, Anthony R. Smith, Stephen Pugh (Sleepy Hollow & Madagascar, Orlando Rep) & Megan Borkes alternating the role of Ali Hakim, and dancers from Dance Theatre of Orlando.



The production features Direction and Design by Bryan Jager, Music Direction by Kelley Mauro, Arrangements by TJ Washburn, and Choreography by Marshall Ellis,

OKLAHOMA! runs April 15th-24th at ME Performing Arts, and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.