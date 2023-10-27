Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics

Get ready to do the Time Warp! Little Radical Theatrics presents its Fall 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show!  

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Osceola Arts Photo 3 Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Osceola Arts
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Little Radical Theatrics presents The Rocky Horror Show, Novemver 10th-19th at The Mandell Studio Theater at Orlando Shakes. See portraits of the cast below!

Get ready to do the Time Warp! Little Radical Theatrics proudly presents its Fall 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show!  

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props (LRT WILL HAVE PROP BAGS FOR SALE!) , this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Produced by Fatima Viegas, directed by Travis Eaton, musical direction by Nishaa Johnson, choreographed by Shawn Lowe and stage managed by RJ Puma.

Starring Jennifer Rae Paxton as Frank-N-Furter, Ryan Bassett as Brad, Kristie Geng as Janet, Marlo Coffin as Rocky, Ember Moony as Riff Raff, Stephanie Viegas as Magenta, Danny Hansen as Colombia, Amanda Gazy as Narrator, Marcia DAmelio as Dr Scott, Samuel Pagan as Eddie, Kenny Robinson as Master of Ceremonies.

Featuring Molly Abbarno, Nick Allison, Maya Carpantiere, Laura, Cooper, Tara Darling, Laura Davis, Jesse Dean, Franciscus Fendrian, Erin Gillihan, Robyn Gleason, Amanda Hopkins, Rachel Humphrey, Isabelle Kaltenbaugh, Cassie Klinga, Anferny Munoz, Liv Nunziante, Kerry O’Connor, Kayla Pistocchi, Sydney Rafferty, Emilee Rodriguez, JC Rodriguez, Emma Scott, Carlie Stoops, Thea Tinawin, Kelsey Trent, Khaila Trent, Angelo Vaglica, Vanessa Volz, Maddy Wolfe as Phantoms/Transylvanians 

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6137481 or calling 914-589-1669. Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission*

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Jennifer Rae Paxton

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Ryan Bassett

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Kristie Geng

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Marlo Coffin

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Ember Moony

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Stephanie Viegas

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Danny Hansen

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Amanda Gazy

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Marcia DAmelio

Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics
Samuel Pagan




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
TKeyah Crystal Keymáh to Star SIX TRIPLE EIGHT at the Royal Highlands Great Hall Photo
T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh to Star SIX TRIPLE EIGHT at the Royal Highlands Great Hall

The acclaimed stage play 'Six Triple Eight', written and directed by Mary McCallum will be presented at the Royal Highlands Great Hall in Leesburg, FL. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Tickets On Sale Now For 46th Annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For 46th Annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony

General admission tickets are now available for purchase for the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards.

3
Review: At Dr. Phillips Center, ANNIE Aint Equity, But It Is Interesting Photo
Review: At Dr. Phillips Center, ANNIE Ain't Equity, But It Is Interesting

Mounting a non-union production of a story about unfair working conditions and class disparity in New Deal-era America takes some gall. Watching such a production on the heels of a record-breaking WGA strike and in the midst of an ongoing SAG-AFTRA one only adds to the irony. But setting aside the ethics of it all, the ANNIE on stage in Orlando transcends any low expectations one might reserve for a non-Equity, not-from-Broadway tour...

4
​​​​​​​New Generation Theatrical to Present GOTHIC TAVERN: THE SPIRITS OF SL Photo
​​​​​​​New Generation Theatrical to Present GOTHIC TAVERN: THE SPIRITS OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

New Generation Theatrical, an Orlando-based non-profit that supports the theatrical arts, unveils its hilarious production, Gothic Tavern: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos Shares Her Passion for Art in Opera Orlando's Production of TOSCA Video
Eleni Calenos Shares Her Passion for Art in Opera Orlando's Production of TOSCA
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Orlando Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/11)
tick, tick... BOOM! in Orlando tick, tick... BOOM!
The Blackbox at TPHS (11/16-11/18)
The Full Monty in Orlando The Full Monty
Theater West End (11/10-12/03)
Rent in Orlando Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in Orlando How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Valencia College Performing Arts Center (11/29-12/02)
The Wizard of Oz in Orlando The Wizard of Oz
Titusville Playhouse (11/10-12/10)
Dracula in Orlando Dracula
Opera del Sol (10/20-10/29)
Boulevard of Bold Dreams in Orlando Boulevard of Bold Dreams
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/04-10/29)
Moulin Rouge! in Orlando Moulin Rouge!
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (2/20-3/03)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Orlando Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater (4/11-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You