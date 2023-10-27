Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics

Little Radical Theatrics presents The Rocky Horror Show, Novemver 10th-19th at The Mandell Studio Theater at Orlando Shakes. See portraits of the cast below!

Get ready to do the Time Warp! Little Radical Theatrics proudly presents its Fall 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show!

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props (LRT WILL HAVE PROP BAGS FOR SALE!) , this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Produced by Fatima Viegas, directed by Travis Eaton, musical direction by Nishaa Johnson, choreographed by Shawn Lowe and stage managed by RJ Puma.

Starring Jennifer Rae Paxton as Frank-N-Furter, Ryan Bassett as Brad, Kristie Geng as Janet, Marlo Coffin as Rocky, Ember Moony as Riff Raff, Stephanie Viegas as Magenta, Danny Hansen as Colombia, Amanda Gazy as Narrator, Marcia DAmelio as Dr Scott, Samuel Pagan as Eddie, Kenny Robinson as Master of Ceremonies.

Featuring Molly Abbarno, Nick Allison, Maya Carpantiere, Laura, Cooper, Tara Darling, Laura Davis, Jesse Dean, Franciscus Fendrian, Erin Gillihan, Robyn Gleason, Amanda Hopkins, Rachel Humphrey, Isabelle Kaltenbaugh, Cassie Klinga, Anferny Munoz, Liv Nunziante, Kerry O’Connor, Kayla Pistocchi, Sydney Rafferty, Emilee Rodriguez, JC Rodriguez, Emma Scott, Carlie Stoops, Thea Tinawin, Kelsey Trent, Khaila Trent, Angelo Vaglica, Vanessa Volz, Maddy Wolfe as Phantoms/Transylvanians

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6137481 or calling 914-589-1669. Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission*

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com



Jennifer Rae Paxton

Ryan Bassett

Kristie Geng

Marlo Coffin

Ember Moony

Stephanie Viegas

Danny Hansen

Amanda Gazy

Marcia DAmelio

Samuel Pagan