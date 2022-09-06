Photos: First Look At SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE At Theater On The Edge

TOTE is re-staging Ralph Pape's Comedy-Drama Say Goodnight, Gracie for a full second run, opening September 17th and running through October 30th.

Returning to the stage will be Joshua Fulmer as Jerry, Audra Torres as Ginny, Faheem Bacchus as Bobby, and Natalie Bulajic as Catherine. TOTE alum Sean Philippe will be joining the cast as Steve since Christopher Ivers (who played Steve in the initial run) is currently on a national tour with the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. Sean was last onstage with TOTE in 2017 in Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts.

Say Goodnight, Gracie was first developed in a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons, New York City, in November 1978. It later opened in February 1979 at the 78th St. Theatre, New York City, and ran for 117 performances. It then opened Off-Broadway at the Actors' Playhouse on July 6, 1979.

Say Goodnight, Gracie tells the 1976 period story of five friends whose intention is to attend their high-school reunion. As they while away the hours before it is time to leave, they talk and smoke pot, with their conversation becoming funnier-and more revealing-as the smoke thickens.

These are children of the idealistic 60s, unable to come to terms with the uncertain '70s, and trying to evade, with their ever-funnier and more biting comments, the sobering truth that haunts them all - that there are, unfortunately, no clear and simple answers anymore.

Theater On The Edge is known for its cinematic style, including hyper-realistic set design and in-depth performances, and has received much acclaim during its first four seasons.

Director Marco DiGeorge says, "We are incredibly excited to bring this show back for a full second run! We have received such positive feedback, and it's a show that allows audiences to escape into another time, while also reflecting on modern-day themes."