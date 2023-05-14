PeeVira to Present SCAREAVAN at Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival This Month

It will be playing May 18-21 and 25-28, 2023.

PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) rises up again for The Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival with the award winning show that is unlike any other. Hop in her spooky "SCAREavan'' for a fun, absurd and sensational 45 minute group karaoke show.

This year, she celebrates love. Jalen and Jupiter are getting married, and they need your help with the wedding plans. Join them as they meet with a wedding planner to work on the registry, pick out rings, write their vows and sing love songs. But be warned, this is no ordinary wedding chapel. Vampy Love's Wedding Chapel is home to the horniest and most blood thirsty Vampire Elvis in Las Vegas.

Created by Aj Prats, PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) combines the art of pantomime with drag through skits, parodies and lip-synching in a variety of shows. Born from her love for PeeWee Herman and Elvira, this "Queen of Fringe" and cult darling presents a versatile repertoire that is silly, spooky, strange and sensational. She is inspired by peevish personalities, horror comedy and pop culture.​

Since 2011, she has received an honest fan base allowing her to create a humble core within the drag and entertainment community. PeeVira has won several awards and received critical acclaim at fringe festivals throughout the country with her theatrical fringy shows. She has also performed at several bars, clubs and conventions. Some of these credits include: AIDS Walk Orlando, Come Out with Pride Orlando, Orlando International Fringe Festival, Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival, Hartford Fringe Festival, Oregon Fringe, Camden Fringe and the Austin International Drag Festival. She even made a cameo on America's Got Talent.

Orlando Fringe is the longest running Fringe Festival in the United States, celebrating 32 years as "Orlando's most unique cultural experience". The two-week celebration of theater and visual arts attracts over 50,000 people to Loch Haven Park. The mission of the Orlando Fringe is to provide an accessible, affordable outlet that draws diverse elements of the community together and inspires creative excellence through the arts.

PeeVira's SCAREavan SingAlong: Love Vamp is the sixth installment to the sold-out hit show. It will be playing May 18-21 and 25-28, 2023. Showtimes for all dates are 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm and 11:30pm. This show is a site specific venue with performances inside "PeeVira's SCAREavan". Pick up location will be in front of Lowndes Shakespeare Center, located at 812 E Rollins St., Orlando, FL. 32803. Tickets are $15 each plus a fringe button. Guests must also purchase a Fringe button to attend the festival. For tickets please visit Click Here. For more information on this and other PeeVira shows, please visit linktree.com/peevira.




Recommended For You