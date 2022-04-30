PeeVira Brings Karaoke Sing-Along Show to Orlando Fringe

PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) is back at Orlando Fringe with the award winning show that is unlike any other. Hop in her spooky "SCAREavan'' for a fun, absurd and sensational 45 minute group karaoke show.

This year, PeeVira celebrates her 10 year fringe-iversary at Orlando Fringe. In honor of this special occasion she is bringing back her celebration of musicals with PeeVira's SCAREavan SingAlong: Musical M.D. (In-Person Edition). The show originally played in 2020 as an Online Edition, but now she is giving you the chance to experience it in-person. Patients at this hospital will get musical prescriptions to help cure the "life is a giant mess" blues. Complete with skits, games, drag numbers, trivia and musical tunes, this will be one interactive experience you don't want to miss.

Created by Aj Prats, PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) combines the art of pantomime with drag through skits, parodies and lip-synching in a variety of shows. Born from her love for PeeWee Herman and Elvira, this "Queen of Fringe" and cult darling presents a versatile repertoire that is silly, spooky, strange and sensational. She is inspired by peevish personalities, horror comedy and pop culture.

Since 2011, she has received an honest fan base allowing her to create a humble core within the drag and entertainment community. PeeVira has won several awards and received critical acclaim at fringe festivals throughout the country with her theatrical fringy shows. She has also performed at several bars, clubs and conventions. Some of these credits include: AIDS Walk Orlando, Come Out with Pride Orlando, Orlando International Fringe Festival, Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival, Hartford Fringe Festival, Oregon Fringe, Camden Fringe and the Austin International Drag Festival. She even made a cameo on America's Got Talent.

Orlando Fringe is the longest running Fringe Festival in the United States, celebrating 31 years as "Orlando's most unique cultural experience". The two-week celebration of theater and visual arts attracts over 50,000 people to Loch Haven Park. The mission of the Orlando Fringe is to provide an accessible, affordable outlet that draws diverse elements of the community together and inspires creative excellence through the arts.

PeeVira's SCAREavan SingAlong: Musical M.D. (In-Person Edition) is the fourth installment to the sold-out hit show. It will be playing May 26-29, 2022 for ONE WEEKEND ONLY. Showtimes for all dates are 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm and 11:30pm. This show is a site specific venue with performances inside "PeeVira's SCAREavan". Pick up location will be in front of Lowndes Shakespeare Center, located at 812 E Rollins St., Orlando, FL. 32803. Tickets are $15 each. Guests must also purchase a Fringe button to attend the festival. For tickets please visit www.orlandofringe.org. For more information on this and other PeeVira shows, please visit linktree.com/peevira.