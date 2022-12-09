Palm Beach Photographic Centre Is Hosting FOTOfusion 2023 Next Month

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization's 28th annual FOTOfusion-the first LIVE one since 2020-will celebrate photographer Keith Carter, the recipient of the prestigious FOTOmentor Award 2023.

"The upcoming FOTOfusion will be dynamic as ever, with five days of live presentations by numerous world class photographers," says NeJame. "This will be a great opportunity for professional and hobbyist photographers to engage, connect, and network with some of the leading names in digital photography."

In conjunction with FOTOfusion 2023, the Palm Beach Photographic Centre is presenting a major new exhibition:

Keith Carter - Only a Little Planet

Opening January 24, 2023

Free Public Reception January 26, 6 to 8 pm

"This exhibition is a survey of both vintage and recent work by Keith Carter chronicling the poetry of the ordinary, and the search for a moral and spiritual history of place, and photographs as autobiography," says NeJame. "He will also give the Keynote lecture at FOTOfusion on January 27 at 1 pm, looking at our history of 'writing with light,' our own shared histories, and the search for meaning in a tumultuous, occasionally puzzling, and often eloquent world."

Photography by Keith Carter has explored time, place, and vernacular culture for over 50 years, as well as having been exhibited in over 115 solo exhibitions in 13 countries. Sixteen monographs of his work have been published, along with two documentary films: Keith Carter: The Artist Series, and Ted Forbes and A Certain Alchemy, Anthropy Arts. A new monograph, Ghostlight, was just published by the University of Texas Press, which released Keith Carter/Fifty Years in 2018. He also contributed to nine other anthologies and received the Lange-Taylor Prize in 1991 from the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, and the Texas Medal of Arts in 2009.

Described as a "Poet of the Ordinary" by The Los Angeles Times, his work has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and is included in numerous private and public collections, including the National Portrait Gallery, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the J. Paul Getty Museum, Houston's Museum of Fine Arts, the George Eastman House, and more. For mor information, please visit www.keithcarterphotographs.com.

Previous FOTOmentor Awards winners include Maggie Steber, Carol Guzy, Brian Skerry, Douglas Kirkland, Walter Ioos, Jr., Joyce Tenneson, Albert Watson, Ralph Gibson, Gordon Parks, Sebastiao Salgado, Arnold Newman, Ruth Bernhard, David Hume Kennerly, Duane Michaels and David Rubinger.