PRINCESS BRIDE Comes to the Garden Theatre

Garden Theatre's new Interactive Movie Series will kick off on June 9 with a screening of The Princess Bride. This interactive screening will feature pre-show games and trivia, in-show activities, and a little bit of theatre magic. Pre-show entertainment will begin at 6:30 pm, and the movie will begin at 7:30 pm.



Inconceivable! Westley must rescue his beloved Buttercup from Prince Humperdink, but Vizzini, Fezzik, and Inigo Montoya are just a few of the iconic characters who stand in his way. Based on William Goldman's novel of the same name, The Princess Bride is a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman, her one true love, and the perils they must endure to live happily ever after.



Tickets: $15. All tickets are reserved seating, and advanced purchase is recommended. All orders are subject to a $1 ticket fee.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.



Dates: Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm; Pre-show entertainment at 6:30 pm



This project is funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts and Cultural Affairs Program, the Department of State, division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida. Additional funding from United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com.





