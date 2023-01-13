Osceola Arts Begins 2023 Season With Comedy CLUE: ON STAGE

Osceola Arts will open the new year with the stage comedy Clue: On Stage. Beginning Friday, January 20th and running through Sunday, February 5th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this whodunnit farce, written by Sandy Rustin.

Adapted from the 1985 screenplay written by Jonathan Lynn, Clue: On Stage features some familiar colorful characters who have all been invited to a mysterious dinner party. When their host turns up dead, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard must put their heads together to find the killer. If they don't, they could be next.

Directed by Joy Belding, this production features a talented cast made up of Osceola Arts veterans and newcomers.

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for Clue: On Stage are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, February 4th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the February 4th matinee. This show has been rated PG.

Osceola Arts is also pleased to bring back a very popular art exhibit. The National Arts Program exhibit opened on January 5th and will be on display through February 5th in the Main Galleries. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation in support and cooperation with Osceola Arts, the exhibit features pieces created by Osceola School District and Osceola Arts employees, their immediate family members, retirees, volunteers, and current Osceola Arts students. The National Arts Program is designed to give artists, at all skill levels, an uninhibited opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes in a number of categories.

Additionally, The Best of the Best! - Osceola County School District High School Art and Design Show will be on display in the Studio Gallery January 5th - February 5th. Osceola County High School art teachers will select art students from each high school who think outside the box to show their most unique and creative artworks. A reception for both exhibits will be held on January 14th from 2pm - 5pm. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

For additional information or to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.