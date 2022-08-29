Orlando Sings Announces RAVISHING BAROQUE and More for 2022/2023 Season

Tickets are now on sale for Orlando Sings' second full season of professional concerts featuring the Solaria Singers and the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus.

The season will begin on September 25th with Ravishing Baroque: Monteverdi Vespers of 1610. Conducted by artistic and executive director Andrew Minear, this concert will feature the Solaria Singers, Orlando's fully professional chamber choir, comprised of the finest vocalists in Central Florida. Solaria will be joined by the Solaria Players, Orlando Sings' new chamber orchestra. The Vespers of 1610 include several solo and duet movements that will showcase local sopranos Samantha Barnes Daniel and Anna Eschbach, as well as two internationally-known tenors, Stephen Ng and Eric Rieger, who have performed in concert halls and opera houses all around the world.

The concert will be held at 4:00pm in Park Lake Presbyterian Church's sanctuary.

Last fall Orlando Sings presented a successful string of concerts, receiving rave reviews and accolades. The organization is home to two choirs; in addition to the fully professional Solaria Singers, the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus specializes in the performance of large-scale choral works. Composed of community members from diverse backgrounds and professions, over 60% of this choir is made up of people who have degrees in music, or who have worked as professional musicians.

Orlando Sings was recently named in the Pulptown Local Favorites: 2022 Arts and Culture Guide as Central Florida's Local Favorite Community Arts Organization.

This season the organization has expanded its offerings to include nine concerts including Handel's Messiah featuring the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra on March 30th in beautiful Steinmetz Hall. The popular Solaria Solstice concert will be reprised at Timucua Arts on December 21st, and the organization will host a second annual Mardi Gras Gala at the Winter Park Farmers Market building on February 4th.

Season tickets for both the Solaria Series and the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus Series are now on sale at orlandosings.org.

Please see below for a comprehensive list of upcoming concerts and events:

RAVISHING BAROQUE: MONTEVERDI VESPERS OF 1610

September 25, 2022 | 4:00 PM

SOLARIA SINGERS & PLAYERS

SPIRIT OF SOUTH AMERICA

Ramírez, Villa-Lobos, Grau

November 4, 2022 | 8:00 PM

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

A SOLARIA SOLSTICE: STIRRING SONGS OF THE SEASON

December 21, 2022 | 6:15 & 8:15 PM

SOLARIA SINGERS

MARDI GRAS GALA

February 4, 2022 | 7:00 PM

WINTER PARK FARMERS MARKET

QUEEN OF INSTRUMENTS

Briggs, Britten, Howells, Parry, and more!

February 17, 2023 | 8:00 PM

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

HANDEL'S MESSIAH

March 30th, 2023 | 7:30 PM

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

MARGARET BONDS CREDO | ANDRÉ J. THOMAS MASS

May 18, 2023 | 7:30 PM

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

HELIOS by TIMOTHY C. TAKACH

May 20, 2023 | 4:00 PM

SOLARIA SINGERS

THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI by JOCELYN HAGEN | INTO THE LIGHT by JAKE RUNESTAD

May 20, 2023 | 8:00 PM

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

Orlando Sings, Inc. is a federally recognized 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization. For more information, visit orlandosings.org.