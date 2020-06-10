Orlando Shakes and UCF Present VIRTUAL SHAKESBEER: HAMLET EDITION

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Virtual ShakesBeer: Hamlet Edition is a free Facebook Live event produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, directed by Mark Routhier, and adapted by the cast. During the comedic, abbreviated Shakespeare performance, the narrator and "drinking guide" will guide viewers-and the performers-through a fun and silly drinking game.

For Orlando Shakes' first Facebook Live event, Virtual ShakesBeer: Romeo + Juliet Edition, over 2,000 viewers tuned in live. The post has now reached over 14,000 users with 1,637 likes, comments, and shares.

"After receiving such an incredible response from the community for Virtual ShakesBeer: Romeo + Juliet Edition, we're looking forward to returning with ShakesBeer: Hamlet Edition," Orlando Shakes' Artistic Director Jim Helsinger said. "Through this fun, light-hearted event, we are able to bring our community together in such a delightful way, even in these difficult times when we cannot gather at the theater. And yes, you will have the opportunity to drink a lot too! After all, it's happy hour!"

"Though this be madness, yet there is method in't." In this drunken interactive virtual experience you'll find Hamlet plotting his revenge and pondering life's biggest questions over a pint of beer. Four actors and our trusted narrator (and drinking guide) will tackle an inebriated-oops, abbreviated-version of Shakespeare's greatest tragedy.

Cast:

Lisa Hardt as the Narrator

Jennifer Bonner as Rosencrantz, Guildenstern, and Ophelia

Tim Williams as the Ghost, Claudius, and Polonius

Ross Neal as Hamlet

Kristin Shoffner as Horatio, Gertrude, and Laertes

Director: Mark Routhier

When: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Where: Join us for a LIVE stream on the Orlando Shakes Facebook page.

This event is made possible by the Virtual ShakesBeer Partners: Orlando Fringe, Bungalower, and the Bear and Peacock Brewstillery.

This event is recommended for audiences 21+.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You