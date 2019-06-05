Orlando Shakes Announces New Managing Director

After an extensive search by a search committee comprised of Board members, staff, and community leaders, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF announces the hiring of Douglas Love-Ramos as its new Managing Director. Love-Ramos will succeed PJ Albert who is leaving the organization after 18 years; the past six years as Managing Director. Love-Ramos will join Artistic Director Jim Helsinger as the co-leadership team as the theater begins it's 31st Season.

"Through our nationwide search, we were lucky to see a number of qualified candidates with fresh ideas for the company," says Board Chair Rita Lowndes. "Douglas stood out as our next leader with truly innovative ideas and a distinct perspective."

Douglas Love-Ramos has operated entertainment businesses for some of the largest stage, film, television, and publishing companies in the world.

He produced eight original live productions and presented hundreds of national touring performances as the Chief Executive of Walden Family Playhouse, the live division of movie studio Walden Media.

When Disney Channel rebranded itself with new leadership and a new slate of programming, Love-Ramos created and executive produced 100+ episodes of the live action, arts-based series, Out of the Box, for which he won three Parents' Choice Awards.

In 2008, Love-Ramos led the team that launched Learning Through the Arts, the education and outreach program of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Now in its tenth year, the program brings every 5th grade student in Miami to see a multi-million-dollar rock musical production, Rock Odyssey - supported by Standards-based curriculum across all core academic subjects. So far, nearly 300,000 students have seen Rock Odyssey completely free of charge.

Love-Ramos is the author of more than 35 books and plays for children including the stage adaptation of Free to Be...You and Me from Marlo Thomas. He is the creator of World Book Encyclopedia's online product, Dramatic Learning - the most popular arts education program in the world with more than 11 million paid subscribers in 23 countries.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company with such a respected national stature that produces the best of live theater for every member of the family," says Love-Ramos. "I've known about the exceptional quality of their work for many years and can not wait to join Jim [Helsinger, Artistic Director] and the team."

Love-Ramos has raised millions of dollars for the arts, developed non-profit strategic plans, conducted board development and managed large administrations in live performing arts and television.





