Orlando Rep Has Announced 2020 Youth Academy Summer Stock Production of DOCTOR DOLITTLE A NEW MUSICAL

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) has announced the 2020 Youth Academy Summer Stock production of Doctor Dolittle A New Musical, with performances July 10 - 19. The musical is based on the Doctor Dolittle stories by Hugh Lofting and the Twentieth Century Fox Film, with book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse.

The annual Youth Academy Summer Stock production is an opportunity for students grades 7 - 12 to work alongside professional Orlando-area directors, choreographers, designers, and stage managers to create a high-quality performance experience. This program seeks students to participate in areas of performance and design/ technology.

Performances will be July 10, 11, 17, & 18 @ 7pm; July 11, 12, 18, & 19 @ 2pm.

PERFORMER AUDITIONS & SCHEDULE:

Auditions for Doctor Dolittle A New Musical are April 6 - 7 at Orlando REP, with callbacks taking place May 28 - 29. To schedule an appointment, please visit orlandorep.com/youth-academy/youth-academy-auditions

Rehearsals will be from June 1 - July 9. A detailed rehearsal schedule can be found at orlandorep.com/youth-academy

DESIGN & TECH ACADEMY

Connect with professionals and work on deck crew, sound, lighting, costumes, and stage management while bringing the production of Doctor Dolittle A New Musical to life onstage. You will also experience site visits to local attractions, including backstage tours, guided by experts in the field of design and tech!

Interviews for the Design & Tech Academy are held April 13 & 15, by appointment. To schedule yours, please visit orlandorep.com/youth-academy-auditions

For all information on participating in this production, visit

orlandorep.com/youth-academy or email education@orlandorep.com. Tickets for this production will go on sale at a later date.

About Orlando Repertory Theatre - Orlando REP is a professional theatre with a mission to create experiences that enlighten, entertain, and enrich families and young audiences. Tickets for the 2019-2020 season are now on-sale. In addition to productions, Orlando REP conducts community engagement initiatives. The award-winning REP Youth Academy provides classes and workshops for children, along with professional development opportunities to classroom teachers. Housed in a three theatre complex in Orlando's Loch Haven Park, Orlando REP is also home to the University of Central Florida's MFA in Theatre for Young Audiences graduate program. Orlando REP is Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences.





