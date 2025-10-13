Orlando Fringe WINTER MINI-FEST to Return in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orlando Fringe will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their winter festival and announce the return of the fun-sized Winter Mini-Fest (formerly FESTN4) on January 7–11, 2026 inside Orlando Shakes. Winter Mini-Fest bridges the gap for Orlando Fringe's annual May festival's patrons, offering a fun-sized, more-contained Fringe experience in one centralized location. Unlike the May Festival, Winter Mini-Fest is curated, featuring more than 20 shows available for patrons over four consecutive days, with many offering two to three performances, including popular works from past festivals, new works from well-received Fringe artists and brand-new creatives scouted from the national and international Fringe circuit. A complete listing of shows and schedules will be announced pre-festival at https://www.orlandofringe.org/winterminifest.

Winter Mini-Fest will feature Fringe favorites, including the Winter Mini-Fest Teaser Show kicking off the festival on Day One, Kids Fringe fun for kids and families, and for visual arts lovers, a mini Visual Fringe Arts Market where patrons can meet the artists, witness them create and purchase items (of which 100% of the sales are returned to the artist) and the Winter Mini-Fest Awards.

All Winter Mini-Fest shows are 70 minutes or less and are $15. All Winter Mini-Fest goers must also get a button ($3) to attend all shows.

“I'm thrilled for the return of Winter Mini-Fest–especially as we celebrate its 10th anniversary!” says Genevieve Bernard, Director of Experience at Orlando Fringe. “It always feels like a true reunion, that perfect dose of Fringe that gets our community buzzing with excitement for the May Festival.”

For Winter Mini-Fest photos and poster, go to Orlando Fringe Winter Mini–Fest Media Drive.

Experience Orlando Fringe “Winter Mini-Fest” from January 7 – January 11, 2026 inside Orlando Shakes located at 812 Rollins St., Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets go on sale November 7 for Club Fringe members and to the general public on November 21.