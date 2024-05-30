Orlando Fringe Celebrates A Successful Return For Year 33

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orlando Fringe is celebrating the successful return for Year 33 “Get Fringed” of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival presented by City Beverages held May 14-27, 2024. Over 1,400 artists traveled to Orlando from around the world to perform at one of the many venues in Loch Haven Park, Downtown Orlando and points in between. Orlando Fringe hosted over 115 shows (1,000 performances) spanning every genre imaginable, such as storytelling, dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy, magic and much more. The 14-day immersive cultural experience attracted roughly 50,000 attendees, sold 30,753 tickets and paid out $455,972.13 to Fringe artists, while Visual Fringe sold 405 art pieces. Kids Fringe, held the two weekends of the festival at the Orlando Garden Club, brought in over 1,500 parents and children.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us for this year's festival,” says Orlando Fringe Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead. “The enthusiasm and energy of our attendees made for a truly memorable event. We are especially thankful to the amazing artists who trusted us to be a part of this festival and delivered outstanding performances. We are committed to learning from this year's festival and growing from this experience and look forward to delivering an even more spectacular festival next year."

That sentiment is echoed by the festival's new Interim Executive Director Scott Galbraith, who says, “The unofficial theme of this year's Fringe must have been 'change'! There were so many new aspects to the festival, some visible to guests, others invisible, and all impactful. Through it all, the Festival team - which includes artists, technicians, volunteers and staff - showed up, showed out and helped tens of thousands of guests ‘Get Fringed'.”

Anchored in Loch Haven Park, the 33rd annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival featured venues at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage and the Orlando Museum of Art, plus Fringe ArtSpace in Downtown Orlando on historic Church Street. BYOV's (“Bring Your Own Venues”) this year included returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlite Room @ Savoy and Stardust Lounge, new venue CityArts, along with various site specific venues chosen by artists. Free festival highlights included the Outdoor Stage music festival, a Visual Fringe art gallery at Fringe ArtSpace and Kids Fringe, along with new Fringe& panels and workshops for artists, patrons and the community held on the Courtyard Stage.

This year's festival marked the popular return of Outdoor Stage themed nights on a brand-new stage provided by OPAV and the hit late-night show offerings part of Fringe After Dark that included Fringe The Afterparty, Flashlight Cabaret, The Afters and Musical Mondays. It also featured the debut of 24hr Inescapable by Martin Dockery, which was a 24-hour fundraiser that raised $970 for the festival. Digital and printed programs continued. Fringe proudly offered increased shuttle services between venues with two complimentary shuttles. Plus, through Visit Orlando, Fringe hosted a group of media leaders and social influencers from Brazil, and, through World Orlando and the U.S. Department of State, a diverse group of artists and hospitality leaders from Saudi Arabia. Both groups experienced Fringe performances, Visual Fringe and Kids Fringe, and they talked with staff about how Fringe works and contributes to conversations about social issues and cultural preservation.

For more information on Orlando Fringe, visit www.orlandofringe.org, and for more information on Fringe ArtSpace, visit www.fringeartspace.org.

Comments