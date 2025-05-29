Orlando Fringe Celebrates A Successful 34th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Fringe will celebrate the joyful return for Year 34 “Let Your Fringe Flag Fly” of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival presented by City Beverages held May 13-26, 2025. Over 1,400 artists traveled to Orlando from around the world to perform at one of the many venues in Loch Haven Park.

Orlando Fringe hosted 107 shows spanning every genre imaginable, such as theatre, dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy and much more. The 2025 14-day immersive cultural experience attracted roughly 55,000 attendees and included many popular new Fringe experiences like the Kids Fringe Children's Entrepreneur Market featuring over 50 kid vendors, a reimagined Late Night Series, a cozier Club Fringe Lounge, packed free Fringe& Panel Conversations focusing on the State of the Arts in Florida and artist wellness and self-care, a Late Night Tent on the Fringe Lawn and Break Dancing Competition on the Outdoor Stage with over 20 breakers.

More exciting 2025 Festival highlights include: Visual Fringe hosted a Gallery, a Body Painting and Fashion Show and a Rainbow Art Market. Kids Fringe produced their first Kids Fringe produced show “Ruff” by Jennifer Nii and saw over 100 young people performing on the main stage. The Fringers of the Future program spotlighted the next generation of performers with three Central Florida high schools presenting original work—one even achieving a remarkable “clean sweep” run. The Fringe Lawn served as a lively gathering space filled with nightly bingo, live bands and high-energy dance parties in the late-night tent. Orlando Fringe is also proud to recognize the incredible contributions of 156 dedicated volunteers, who collectively gave 2,859 hours to help make this year's festival a resounding success, alongside the hard work and passion of the festival staff and team, who helped create the very welcoming, positive Fringe vibes that defined this year's event.

“This year hit different,” says Tempestt Halstead, Artistic Director. “It was one of our strongest festivals yet because the energy was undeniable. Artists brought their whole selves, and audiences didn't just watch—they championed the work. What happened here mattered, and it's going to stick with us for a long time, shaping the festivals still to come.”

“I'm incredibly proud that Orlando Fringe continues to be a space where artists can take creative risks, share their stories and connect with audiences,” says Genevieve Bernard, Director of Experience. “I'm also so thrilled and grateful that our community showed up this year to support artists and celebrate creativity. Supporting the arts—and the artists behind them—is more important than ever, and in many ways, showing up for the things we love is a powerful act of resistance, and that support shouldn't stop when the festival ends. I want to encourage artists and audiences to keep showing up for each other: See local shows, buy tickets, amplify one another's work and build lasting connections.”

"At the heart of Orlando Fringe is the commitment to building a community that uplifts local voices, welcomes touring artists from every corner of the world and creates space for bold, new work to thrive,” says Melissa E. Fritzinger, Managing Director. “This festival is where every artist finds a stage, whether it is a rehearsal hall, black box, proscenium or under a tree in front of the Orlando Science Center! As we close our 34th year, we are prouder than ever to be advocates for the creativity, risk taking and resilience of all artists."

Centralized in Loch Haven Park this year, the 34th annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival featured five venues and Visual Fringe HQ at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, four venues at Orlando Family Stage and Kids Fringe at the Orlando Garden Club. BYOV's (“Bring Your Own Venues”) included returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company and The Starlite Room @ Savoy and new venue Ten10 Brewing Co., along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists. Free festival highlights included the Outdoor Stage music and entertainment festival on the lively Fringe Lawn, the Visual Fringe art gallery, Kids Fringe on the weekends, plus Fringe& panels, allowing audiences to choose their own Fringe adventure.

The Orlando Fringe Festival unites local, national and International Artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience. As the longest-running Fringe in the United States and the largest performing arts festival in Central Florida, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive and 100% of all tickets go directly back to the artists.

For more information on Orlando Fringe, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

