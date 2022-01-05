Orlando Fringe Announces Winter Mini-fest Sponsor Line-Up

Orlando Fringe, who takes the responsibility of showcasing some of the most immersive and exciting theatrical performances, has the privilege of having support from six sponsors for their in-person Winter Mini Festival and their online Mini-Digi-Fest.

Florida Theatrical Association serves as the organization's longest running sponsor, and has committed to sponsoring every Fringe event for the 2021-2022 season. They come to Winter Mini-Fest again this year as Presenting Sponsor. Founded in 1989 FTA works to provide support to the arts community in Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale through youth outreach, educational programs, grants, and scholarships. Since their founding, the organization has donated more than $1.5 million to arts organizations throughout the state. They have also supported Florida arts programs intended for young artists, including The Applause Awards at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Summer Program for Youth at Orlando Repertory Theatre, and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Education Center.

Norwegian Creative Studios, producers of high quality entertainment for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, LTD, returns as Party Sponsor for this festival. Long time supporters of Fringe, Norwegian Creative Studios produces beautiful performances, mainstream and intimate, for Oceania Cruises, the Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruise.

Visual Fringe is lucky to have Chris Klinger and Dr. Cheryl Robinson of Two People as generous sponsors. Klinger and Robinson are proud to support Fringe consistently and proudly, returning again this year as a Supporting Sponsor.

Fringe wouldn't be able to digitize their festival without The Imagination House serving as Ticketing Sponsor. The Imagination House has worked with several entertainment brands, such as Disneyland Paris, Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts, and Universal Studios Japan, breathing life into their stories. Because of this well-connected organization, Fringe has been able to launch a brand new ticketing system as well as a digital festival for this winter. The Imagination House has been supporting Fringe creatively and financially for many years., utilizing their recording studio and expert editors for pre-show announcements.

As their contributions were previously seen in May 2021 at Orlando Fringe, DNA Event Creative returns as Outdoor Stage Sponsor. For more than twenty years, DNA Event Creative has been designing and producing immersive experiences for mass audiences across the world. With the assistance of DNA's equipment, Fringe's outdoor stage is sure to provide livelier entertainment.

Kids Fringe is excited to have a new sponsor this year. HomeLight utilizes their technological services to assist hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and sellers to partner with top real estate agents and progress further within the real estate journey. This company aspires to make every real estate transaction simple, certain, and satisfying for everyone.

These marvelous sponsors are expected to heighten Orlando Fringe's uniqueness. Winter Mini-Fest will take place on Church Street in Downtown Orlando on January 13-16, as well as their digital experience January 19-23 at orlandofringe.org.

