DEATH BECOMES HER, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Set For Dr. Phillips Center 2026-27 Season

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 26/27 AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando Season, a lineup of 10 productions that reflects the continued growth of Orlando as one of the nation's leading Broadway touring markets. The new season will welcome four premieres, all presented in Walt Disney Theater.

The 26/27 season includes returning blockbusters HAMILTON, Wicked, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Beetlejuice, Jersey Boys and The Sound of Music, alongside the premier of newer works in Orlando, including the Tony and Grammy Award winning Buena Vista Social Club™, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby and BOOP! The Musical. Several of the season titles have previously played to sold-out or extended runs in Orlando, underscoring sustained demand for large-scale Broadway productions in Central Florida.

“This season reflects both the scale and momentum of Broadway today,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. “From exciting new productions to returning shows, we’re proud to welcome existing and new subscribers, as well as first-time guests, to a season that continues to elevate Orlando as a leading Broadway destination.”

Since opening in 2014, Dr. Phillips Center has welcomed more than one million Broadway guests and doubled its subscriber base, establishing Orlando as a major stop on the national touring circuit.

Given the anticipated demand for the 26/27 AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando Season, prospective subscribers can join our priority list for early access to new packages.

For more information and to join the priority list, visit drphillipscenter.org.

SEASON LINEUP

HAMILTON

September 29 – October 18, 2026

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Hamilton features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Buena Vista Social Club

October 20 – 25, 2026

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born—and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever. Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club™ brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you’ve seen or heard before.

Death Becomes Her

December 1 – 6, 2026

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author who lives in her shadow. When revenge and vanity collide, their world is turned upside down by a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of a magical potion, both begin a new era of life—and death—with their youth restored and a grudge to last eternity.

Wicked (season option)

January 6 – 31, 2027

Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz—where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing extraordinary talent. Featuring the iconic songs “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been called “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart and courage.”

The Great Gatsby

February 9 – 21, 2027

The party’s roaring in Orlando. This Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic American novel is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy, bringing the Roaring Twenties vividly to life on stage.

The Sound of Music

March 16 – 21, 2027

For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our favorite things. Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic continues to captivate audiences with its timeless story of love, resilience and the power of music.

BOOP! The Musical

March 30 – April 4, 2027

Betty Boop’s dream of an ordinary day off leads to a bright and bubbly Broadway musical adventure filled with color, music and love. A show-stopping celebration that’s fun for audiences of all ages.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

April 20 – May 2, 2027

Disney’s beloved musical returns in a breathtaking new touring production with spectacular sets, dazzling costumes and the unforgettable songs audiences know and love.

Beetlejuice (season option)

May 11 – 16, 2027

The ghost-with-the-most returns to Orlando in this hilarious Broadway musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s beloved film.

Jersey Boys

June 22 – 27, 2027

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning musical that features unforgettable hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and more.