Bailey Contemporary Arts Center Opens Applications For 2026–2027 Artists In Residence Program

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is now accepting applications for its 2026–2027 Artists in Residence Program. This program offers eight studio spaces to individual visual, performative, theatrical, and interdisciplinary artists for a nine-month residency, running October 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.

Designed to nurture artistic growth, experimentation, and professional development, the BaCA AiR Program provides a flexible, inclusive environment that encourages individuality, collaboration, and public engagement. Residents work in a dynamic setting where visitors are invited to observe the creative process and experience new work, making BaCA a vibrant hub for both the local community and visiting audiences.

Located in Pompano Beach's Old Town Arts District, BaCA is a multidisciplinary incubator featuring over 6,000 square feet of gallery space, dedicated studio facilities, shared creative areas, and unique resources—including two on-site kilns for ceramic artists. Since opening in 2014, BaCA has hosted hundreds of local, national, and International Artists across disciplines.

Residency highlights include:

24/7 access to affordable private studio space

Monthly Artist of the Month feature with exhibition, retail window, marketing support, and a $500 stipend

Exhibition opportunities, including a final group show

Robust marketing and PR exposure

Professional development workshops, consulting sessions, and networking opportunities

Opportunities to sell artwork with favorable commission terms

The program is open to U.S.-based artists, age 18 and older, who are not currently enrolled in an academic program.

Applications open: January 22, 2026

Apply via CAFÉ: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=16814

Artists seeking time, space, visibility, and community to advance their practice are encouraged to apply and become part of BaCA's thriving creative ecosystem.