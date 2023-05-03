Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21

Opera Orlando concludes its 2022-23 Opera Everlasting season On the Town with something a little different-Baseball: a Musical Love Letter.

The Florida premiere of this intimate, cabaret-style production relates the history of baseball with songs from every corner of the American Songbook: opera, musical theater, and jazz standards. Presented at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre in Loch Haven Park, May 19 and 21, this family-friendly celebration of America's favorite pastime is the perfect way to kick off the summer.

"I might be feeling just a bit nostalgic for my little league days, but we are very excited to bring this unique piece to the stage," shares Opera Orlando general director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser, who also stars in the show. "Our On the Town series has proven to be a great way of showing audiences the diversity of shows we at the Opera love, and this one is no exception. We have a fantastic cast at bat, singing familiar songs, and sharing their love of baseball. I hope everyone grabs their peanuts and crackerjacks and joins us at Harriett's diamond in just a few weeks time!"

Written and conceived by Metropolitan Opera stage directors Kathleen Belcher and Dan Rigazzi, Baseball: a Musical Love Letter was first produced at Lyric Opera of Kansas City in 2021. This production is only its second iteration, with Ms. Belcher returning to the Company after her acclaimed 2022 production of Rigoletto in Steinmetz Hall to direct, joined by music director and Orlando local Chevalier Lovett as bandmaster. A cast of nine local powerhouse singers headlined by Mr. Preisser and local theater star Laura Hodos track baseball's history from the 1919 Black Sox Scandal and the jazz age; to the rise of

the Negro Leagues and a celebration of Jackie Robinson; to WWII and the establishment of the Women's Baseball League; to a final celebration of baseball as the Great Equalizer.

The production also features an incredible special guest: folk, blues, and roots singer-songwriter and recording artist Danny Cox. An accomplished guitarist and singer, Mr. Cox has celebrated a 55-year career in cinema, theater, recording, and writing. The songs of the civil rights movement led him to a career as a folk singer. He joined the Hootenanny tour, where he played every major theater, including Carnegie Hall. In 1967, Danny came to Kansas City, where he embarked on a theatrical career. He is a renowned voice-over artist in Kansas City, and he is known for writing and performing the city's iconic Grass Pad jingle. At 78, Mr. Cox continues to work in theater and music as a solo artist and with his band.

Baseball: a Musical Love Letter is a one act opera that runs approximately 65 minutes. Dialogue and songs are in English presented with no supertitles. Audience members are encouraged to sport their favorite baseball team's jersey or don their favorite baseball cap for the show. Be sure to come early for a special musical pre-show presentation featuring the Con Vivo singers and ballpark snacks. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the Opera's website: www.OperaOrlando.org/Baseball.

Student RUSH tickets discounted to $15 will also be available for both performances of this production 90 minutes before showtime at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre. Students and faculty may receive two tickets per valid institutional ID from any and all schools and universities.

Additionally, Opera Orlando is partnering with the Orange County Regional History Center for a special lead-up event entitled Opera at Bat: an evening of baseball, history, and music. Get an inside look into the production and hear selections from the show sung by the cast, all the while learning about baseball's surprisingly rich history right here in Central Florida.

OPERA AT BAT: an evening of baseball, history, and music

Thursday | May 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center

65 E Central Boulevard | Orlando, Florida 32801

Admission is FREE. RSVP requested through: https://www.TheHistoryCenter.org/Event/Opera-At-Bat/

Though the Opera is wrapping up its 2022-23 season, tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 All for Art season are already on sale. Lock in an Opera on the MainStage All for Art subscription today and save up to $65 now through July 5. Packages start at only $75 and are on sale NOW through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Individual tickets for The Juniper Tree are also available as a special subscriber add-on.