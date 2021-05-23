Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Announces Three-Concert 2021-22 Lineup

The series kicks off in December with Symphony Under the Lights.

May. 23, 2021  
Ocala Symphony Orchestra has announced three upcoming performances as part of its 2021-22 concert series. The series kicks off in December with Symphony Under the Lights, presented by Jenkins Auto Group.

All performances take place at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.reillyartscenter.com/genres/orchestra/.

Check out the full lineup below:

Symphony Under the Lights

Presented by Jenkins Auto Group

December 3, 2021 at 7 PM

Join us in Tuscawilla Park at the Reilly's outdoor stage, the Jenkins Open Air Theatre, for a free and open holiday concert event! Bring chairs, a blanket, some hot chocolate and enjoy the sounds of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra, joined by the Ocala Youth Symphony, for a holiday favorite! We hope you can join us for this family-favorite and a tradition here in Ocala.

Bowie and Glass Return

March 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM

The return of one of our favorite collaborations in the history of the OSO: The indelible music of David Bowie and composer Philip Glass. The OSO and the Voltron Collective team up to bring you Glass' Symphony No. 4 Heroes juxtaposed with the Bowie songs that inspired it (and all of us!) Originally presented in spring of 2019, this has been our most requested repeat concert - don't miss it!

Handel's Messiah

April 24, 2022 at 3 PM

Choir master and conductor, Joshua Mazur, returns to lead the combined orchestra and choir through Handel's Messiah and selection from Handel's Water Music!


