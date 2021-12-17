New Events And Artists Announced For The Opening Weekend Community Celebration Of Steinmetz Hall

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced new events and artists for the opening weekend community celebration of Steinmetz Hall, an acoustically remarkable theater that completes the original design for the arts center.

The celebration will begin with an opening ceremony press event on Friday, January 14 at 11 a.m., followed by two open-houses for the community. Guests are invited to experience the world's newest cultural and architectural achievement, right in the heart of downtown Orlando, on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, January 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A dream decades in the making finally comes to life with an incredible lineup that will bring the Dr. Phillips Center vision, Arts For Every Life, to the stage for the first performance at Steinmetz Hall with Rise & Shine-a one-of-a-kind, two-day showcase of diverse talents from across Central Florida on Friday and Sunday, January 14 and 16.

More than 250 artists will perform under the leadership of creative director Cole NeSmith, music director Eric Jacobsen and Orlando's top visionaries-including artists from the Asian Cultural Association, Bach Festival Choir, Central Florida Community Arts, City of Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome, Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra, Gospel Liturgical Dance team from Inez Patricia School of Dance, Matthew Fowler & Prado Sisters, Orlando Choral Society, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Raymi Dance, Rico Monaco, SAK Comedy Lab, The 502's, United Ballet Theater and Wynn Family.

"We are incredibly proud to open Steinmetz Hall with a moving, heart-warming performance that celebrates our city's unity, individual diversity and creative spirit on one stage," said NeSmith, the creative director for the Dr. Phillips Center Presents Rise & Shine. "It will be a seamless blend of art forms with orchestral and choir arrangements, modern dance, spoken word, musical fusion of hip-hop, opera and jazz, ballet, improv comedy, folk and Asian-Latin gospel fusion coming together for 90 minutes."

Michael Feinstein will also bring Orlando Broadway stars­ and regional legends Davis Gaines, Norm Lewis and Sofia Deler back home­ to perform the greatest hits from Broadway and the Great American Songbook on Saturday, January 15.

The Grand Opening Celebration of Steinmetz Hall will continue for more than two weeks with performances from international, national and regional artists, including The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Royal Ballet, Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett and the world premiere of Duke Ellington's Black, Brown & Beige, the only full-length orchestration, and Sacred Music.

Named after philanthropists Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Steinmetz Hall will be one of the world's most acoustically remarkable spaces designed to reach the lowest levels at which humans can detect sound in a modern building. The multi-form venue is one of the few in the world that can also transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events.

The Grand Opening Celebration is supported by Dr. Phillips Charities, Ravago Americas and Korbin Family Foundation. Also supported by Chuck & Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Anonymous, Joyce T. Green, Lynn & Joe Conte, Orosz Family and Bob VanderWeide & Shelby Norwich. The Grand Celebration Season is supported by AdventHealth and Massey Services, Inc.

To learn more or to purchase tickets visit www.Dr.PhillipsCenter.org/GrandCelebration.