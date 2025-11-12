Nathan Coe Marsh and More Set for THE MAGIC STUDIO HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​For the first time this holiday season, The Magic Studio is inviting audiences to step into a celebration of wonder, laughter and the holiday spirit featuring six world-class magicians—each with their own unforgettable style— in “The Magic Studio Holiday Spectacular” on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8:15pm. From jaw-dropping illusions and impossible sleight-of-hand to hilarious moments of audience participation, the mind-blowing 75-minute show brings TV worthy magic to life right in front of live spectators inside an intimate and state-of-the-art theater. With stars seen on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, America's Got Talent and around the globe, the special holiday show is a rare chance to see some of the country's most accomplished magicians sharing one stage—right in Orlando.

The Magic Studio Holiday Spectacular features the following lineup (subject to change):

Nathan Coe Marsh: Nathan Coe Marsh's blend of personality driven magic, sharp wit and love for life has taken him to 50+ countries on six continents. A regular headliner at Hollywood's Magic Castle who has entertained US troops overseas, his work has been seen on numerous television networks, including appearing on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. He is the Creator and Producer of The Magic Studio.

Giovanni Livera: Creating wonder for decades, Giovanni Livera is the recipient of the Gold Cups International Award of Excellence in Close-up Performance from the International Brotherhood of Magicians and an inductee in the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame. He is also one of the original magicians of the NBA's Orlando Magic (in which role he invented the T-shirt cannon).

Michael Barron: Michael Barron has more than 300 international television appearances. He is the recipient of the International Brotherhood of Magicians Golden Statue, the Lance Burton Award of Excellence and was a finalist for Princess Cruises “Entertainer of the Year.” Michael's cutting-edge magic and original style have packed theaters and arenas from Paris to Buenos Aires.

Jafo: For over 25 years, the magic of Jafo has been enjoyed by millions. He's been featured on television, at Hollywood's Magic Castle, The Magic Castle's Spellbound Experience aboard the Sun Princess and twice on Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Dan Stapleton: Dan Stapleton has been entertaining audiences for half a century. Seen on America's Got Talent, he is a dynamic and classical showman whose work has been featured at Walt Disney World, Ringling Brothers Circus World and as an international headliner on cruise ships for decades.

Michael Eaton: One of the foremost sleight-of-hand artists with coins, Michael Eaton creates unforgettable visual moments inches away from your eyes. Michael's work has been featured by Disney, the NCAA, Universal Orlando Resort, the US Congress and the Orlando Magic franchise.

All of these holiday show performers have national television and touring credits and call Orlando home.

“This is our most ambitious show to date,” says Nathan Coe Marsh. “We generally bring one nationally touring magician to perform their full evening show, and on this night we are challenging six incredible performers to bring their best 10 to 12 minutes to the stage in a fast-paced and amazing night of magic.”

First opened to the public in June 2025, The Magic Studio presents a monthly live show that brings nationally touring magicians to perform inside a production studio featuring a 180-seat, state-of-the-art theatre in the heart of world-renowned I-Drive in Orlando, Florida. Parking is free and abundant, and brand-new shows are offered every month. The Magic Studio is a partnership between Nathan Coe Marsh Productions and AFRO TV.

“Orlando has a vibrant arts and culture scene,” says Marsh. “Magic and Orlando make sense together. Our city has been changed by visionaries who were magicians in their own way: They saw the world not just as it is, but as it could be. Most of the opportunities to experience magic in Orlando, however, cater solely to the tourist market. We want a place where locals can experience live magic at a high level and from artists they would not be able to experience live otherwise.”

Leading up to the holiday show, The Magic Studio will also present Mentalist Michael Gutenplan on Saturday, November 29. With his arsenal of spectacular sparkling suits and over 25 years of professional experience performing for audiences including Hollywood celebrities, royal families, Fortune 500 CEOs and the Maasai Tribe in Kenya, Michael delights his audiences with extraordinary shows filled with remarkable feats of mentalism, boundless energy and intoxicating enthusiasm. His show turns even the most sophisticated skeptics into enchanted participants.

Experience “The Magic Studio Holiday Spectacular” on Friday, December 5 at The Magic Studio located at 7220 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. Doors open at 7:30pm. Show starts at 8:15pm. General Admission, Preferred Seating and VIP tickets are available starting at $30. Light snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase.