Nate Bargatze Comes to the King Center for the Performing Arts in March
There will be two performances on Friday, March 24.
Comedian Nate Bargatze announced today a 2nd show being added to the 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR stop at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida for Friday, March 24. The new and added show time is 9:30 PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and starting at Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. With artist presale beginning Wednesday, December 14 at 10 AM and King Center Crown Club Presale beginning Thursday, December 15 at 10 AM online. The new tour will include all new material with more dates to be announced soon. For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com and KingCenter.com
Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been recognized this year as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," by The Atlantic Magazine and a "Rising Star," by CBS Morning. The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.
Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Both of Nate's one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.
In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 13, 2022
Opera Orlando is giving back this holiday season with special outreach activities and initiatives in conjunction with the company's Opera on Tour production of Peter Rothstein's critically-acclaimed All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914 and with its annual Soup Opera presented by the Opera Orlando Youth Company.
Photos: First Look at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL at Orlando Repertory Theatre
December 13, 2022
Orlando Repertory Theatre is presenting True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical (onstage now through December 22, 2022), presented by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Gulfshore Playhouse Kicks Off The New Year With MUD ROW By Tony Award-Nominee Dominique Morisseau
December 13, 2022
The cast and creative team have been announced for the upcoming production of Mud Row by Tony-nominated playwright (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) and MacArthur Genius recipient Dominique Morisseau.
Palm Beach Photographic Centre Is Hosting FOTOfusion 2023 Next Month
December 9, 2022
Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization's 28th annual FOTOfusion—the first LIVE one since 2020—will celebrate photographer Keith Carter, the recipient of the prestigious FOTOmentor Award 2023.
THE HAPPENING: A THEATRICAL MIXTAPE VOLUME IV Comes to the Broward Center
December 8, 2022
A tapestry that explores the intricacies of life through the unique lens of Black men comes to life in The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume IV: Black Like He, written and directed by Darius V. Daughtry and featuring some of South Florida's finest talent, in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Friday through Sunday, December 16-18.