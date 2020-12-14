Michael James Scott Headlines Dr. Phillips Center's FrontYard Festival

Orlando native and Broadway star Michael James Scott (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten, Hair, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, Mamma Mia and Tarzan) will headline The Dr. Phillips Center's Front Yard Festival with "A Fierce Christmas" on Saturday, December 19 at 8pm. Scott will bring his signature brand of joy and light to Florida audiences for a spectacular outdoor concert, featuring tunes from his new album along with selections that capture his diverse musical sensibility spanning Broadway, funk, jazz and gospel.

Scott will also be joined by fellow Florida-native Ashley Brown (Broadway's original Mary Poppins, Beauty and The Beast). Brown and Scott have been friends since high school and last shared the stage at Disney on Broadway's presentation at Epcot's Festival of the Arts in February. "It's hard to believe that was this year," Brown said. "It's an incredible way to bookend this year with my friend-and I'm so honored to be a small part of launching Michael's debut holiday album!"

Professional singers, students and musicians from Central Florida, including Orlando, Apopka, Winter Haven, and Winter Garden, will join Scott and Brown for the one-night-only event. The local singers and musicians gathered for a virtual meet and greet last week where the prevailing sentiment was enthusiasm to end this year on a positive note. "I'm really excited to be performing again," said Jasmine Travick.

The Frontyard Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center is a six-month long festival presented by AdventHealth, featuring live entertainment in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Tickets are available in 2-, 4- or 5-seat pods at michaeljamesscott.com/live or by calling +1 (407) 358-6603.

For Scott, there was more to "A Fierce Christmas" than just making an album; he's making a statement. "I'm protesting 2020 with joy. I think its important for people to know its okay to put out joy!" On taking his music home to Orlando, "Nothing could feel more right. To end this year standing in front of the community of family and friends singing Christmas music. I've been planning this concert since I was just a little chocolate kid singing and dancing in my bedroom!"

Scott released his big-band Broadway funk single, "Christmas Time Is Here" on November 23 with the full studio album released by Scratch Seventeen on December 1.