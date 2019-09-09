Mad Cow Theatre Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Mad Cow Theatre opens Season 23 with Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill, based on the classic novel by Jane Austen. This madcap adaptation is full of irreverent surprises, but committed fans to the text will find the story intact, simply told through Hamill's unique, critically acclaimed lens. The play runs September 18 through October 13, 2019. Tickets are available at madcowtheatre.com or by calling patron services at Mad Cow Theatre at 407-297-8788 ext. 1.



Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined never to marry. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical or so full of life as it does in this effervescent adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools more than the game of love?



"Kate Hamill's modern adaptations of classic literary novels are taking the country by storm and we can't think of a better way to open Mad Cow's 23rd season of plays" says Mitzi Maxwell, executive director. "Eight of Orlando's finest actors take on multiple characters to tell Jane Austen's glorious story with dancing, music and a breakneck pace that will leave you breathless and laughing all at the same time."



Trenell Mooring* (The Amish Project, Clybourne Park, Our Town) plays Lizzy and Andrew Bosworth plays Mr. Darcy in his Mad Cow Theatre debut. Robin Olson (Clybourne Park, The History Boys, Death of a Salesman) is Mrs. Bennet/Servant, Cameron Francis*(Dinner with Friends, Science Play Festival) is Mr. Collins/Wickham/Miss Bingley. Allison Piehl (Top Girls, It Was A Very Good Yule) is Lydia/Lady Catherine, Sarah Lockard (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, 1776, Mrs. Warren's Profession) is Mr. Bingley/Mary, Annaleise Moon (Hand to God, The Little Foxes) is Jane/Miss De Bourgh and Damany Riley (Fences, Big River, Romeo and Juliet) is Mr. Bennet/Charlotte.



Pride and Prejudice is directed by Tony Simotes**(Heartbreak House, Top Girls, Hand to God), lighting design is by Amy Hadley (Top Girls, Buyer & Cellar, Silent Sky), Rob Wolin (Hand to God, Fun Home, The Little Foxes) and costumes are by Victoria Ordeman (Fade).



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Previous work with Mad Cow in parentheses







Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You