Mad Cow Theatre Announces MY FAVORITE THINGS: The Holidays Go Broadway!

Mad Cow Theatre has announced a special edition of a beloved holiday cabaret tradition-My Favorite Things: The Holidays Go Broadway! Performances will take place December 17 through 31, 2021, at Mad Cow's Harriett Theatre.



It's the most wonderful time of the year! Join us this holiday season for a festive cabaret that melds two of our favorite things-the joy of the holidays and the magic of Broadway. This fun night of music and laughter, fit for the whole family, features great tunes, including "We Need a Little Christmas," "My Favorite Things," "Seasons of Love," "Let It Snow," "Surabaya Santa," and many more. Starring Tyler Capraro, Samantha Jenkins, Edwin Perez, Josh Rapp, Kate Stenzel, and Savannah Stevens, My Favorite Things: The Holidays Go Broadway! is directed by Tony Simotes, with musical direction by Ricky Pope and choreography by Gina Hatch.



Director Tony Simotes remarks, "My favorite holiday memories have always been experiences of joy and heartfelt celebrations-shared with loved ones. That is exactly what we are striving to create with My Favorite Things. Trust me. These gorgeous songs are considered Broadway classics for good reason. They will stay in your heart long after the batteries have died in your new Gameboy!"





My Favorite Things: The Holidays Go Broadway! runs December 17 - 31, 2021, in the Harriett Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in downtown Orlando. (Click here for directions). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, with additional performances Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.