MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to the Garden Theatre This Month

The literary hero Don Quixote comes to life on the Garden Theatre stage this fall in a newly reimagined production of Man of La Mancha! Directed by Joseph C. Walsh, the season opener runs August 27 - September 19, 2021. Presenting Sponsor for this production is Bob and Dianna Duffy. Man of La Mancha will feature live music, sponsored by Orlando Health.

Like beauty my friend, 'tis all in the eyes of the beholder. Man of La Mancha is a story of hope and dignity set against a backdrop of despair and isolation. The fences fall away as playwright Miguel de Cervantes transforms into the legendary hero Don Quixote in order to save his life's work by lifting and humanizing his fellow detainees through the art of storytelling. This bold reimagining of Don Quixote's quest - a glorious affirmation of the resilience of the human spirit - dares everyone to dream "The Impossible Dream" and search for the good in each one of us.

This reimagined Man of La Mancha will feature Miguel Salas as Miguel Cervantes/Don Quixote, Annabell Mizrahi as Aldonza, and Radamés Medina Meléndez as Sancho. The cast also includes Kyle Adkins, Carlos Diaz, Mark Ferrera, Cherry Gonzalez, Marquise Hillman, Olga Intriago, Kadesh Lewis, Omar Mulero, Josh Oliveras, Janine Papin, Miles Randolph, Anthony Trujillo, and Nicholas Querino.

Garden Theatre's Man of La Mancha is personal for Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh: "I fell in love with Man of La Mancha at the age of 10 when my parents dragged me to see my brother in his high school's production. Entering the theatre, I had no interest in what seemed to me a creaky old musical, but as this story that celebrates imagination, dignity, and respect unfolded, I was transfixed and transcended. I ended up begging different members of my family to go with them and saw every single performance that weekend."

This reimagined production will breathe new life into the classic musical, says Walsh. "It can be a challenge to revisit something that had such an impact on one's life and spirit, and as we began to build a production for the Garden, I found myself stuck in a memory of what had been and feared my reverence for the piece would actually create the creaky old musical I did not want to see as a child.



"Through collaboration with our incredible creative team and inspiration from the Quixote Center's 'Inalienable' initiative, we have come up with a modern reimagining of this classic work that we hope will inspire our audiences through its message of hope and humanity. 'Inalienable' is the name the Quixote Center selected for their work to counter efforts to cast the neighbor as 'alien.' They say, 'We envision a society in which no one is alienated from their basic rights or from one another.'



"I am excited to embark on this journey with our remarkable cast and creative team and collaborate to discover and uncover why Cervantes' novel and this classic American Musical have endured and both still speak directly to the hearts and minds of readers and audiences today."



Garden Theatre's production features Choreography by Joshian Morales, Music Direction by Bert Rodriguez, Scenic Design and Lighting Design by Bert Scott, Costume Design by Raymond Veliz, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso. The Stage Manager is Stephanie Elliott. Apprentice Director is Stuart Sheffield, and Assistant Stage Manager is Hannah Wells.



As part of the new Rewind Movie Series, the Garden will also host a screening of Lost in La Mancha, which documents filmmaker Terry Gilliam's attempt to create The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, an adventure-comedy film adaptation of Miguel de Cervantes' 1605 novel. The film will be screened on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Lost in La Mancha (2002) is rated R.

Man of La Mancha Tickets: Tickets $25 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.