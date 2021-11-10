Little Radical Theatrics to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Little Radical Theatrics is presenting THE SOUND OF MUSIC! The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteeen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Starring: Katie Bays as Maria Rainer, Chad Campbell-Jordan as Captain Georg Von Trapp,

Adam Rodriguez-Hafford as Max Detweiler, Elle Grant as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Stephanie Lourenco Viegas as Mother Abbess, Danielle MacInnis as Liesl Von Trapp, George Lacomb as Friedrich Von Trapp, Melany Escobar as Louisa Von Trapp, Kris Baum as Kurt Von Trapp, Collette Baum as Brigitta Von Trapp, Macallister Caracciolo as Marta Von Trapp, and Madeline Caracciolo as Gretl Von Trapp.

Featuring: Landon Jackson as Rolf Gruber, Tobin Baum as Sister Margaretta, Megan Penfield as Sister Berthe, Blair Krah as Sister Sophia, Shelley Eireine as Frau Schmidt, Aaaron Bray as Franz, Nico Allen as Herr Zeller, Warner Zingg as Admiral Von Schriber, Austin Estremera as Baron Eberfeld, Kelly Farrell as Baroness Eberfeld.

With Maa Bruce-Amanquah, Austin Estremera, Kelly Farrell, Jordan Gardner, Fernanda Guimaraes, Keely Hansen, Sol-Antonio Ramos, Sami Reese, Adelaida Rodriguez, Warner Zingg as Nuns, Nazi Soldiers, Party Guests, Citizens of Austria, Ensemble.

Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door with discounts for kids, students, seniors and a group rate! Seating is assigned so booking ahead of time is HIGHLY encouraged!

To purchase your advance tickets to "The Sound of Music" please visit https://www.ticketsource.us/little-radical-theatrics-inc/little-radical-theatrics-presents-the-sound-of-music/e-dpgvob or call 914-589-1669.

For more information about the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

November 19th at 7 PM;November 20th at 2 and 7:30 PM; November 21st at 3 PM

At The Rosen JCC Event Center

11184 S Apopka Vineland Rd

Orlando, Fl

Produced by Fatima Viegas

Directed by Daniel Roche,

Assistant Directed and Choreographed by Carly Clark,

Musical Directed by Nishaa Jordan,

Stage Manged by RJ Puma

Assistant Stage Managed by Peyton Bach

Lighting and Sound Design by Travis Eaton

Costume Design by Stephanie Viegas

Associate Produced by Stephanie Viegas