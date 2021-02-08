Limited Scripted Podcast Series, JumpPoint, Launches Undeterred By COVID-19

The 5 episode scripted series, JumpPoint, debuted January 8th, 2021 at #165 on Apple Podcasts Fiction chart. Directed by Leah Vicencio, current managing director of The Broadway Sinfonietta, JumpPoint tells the story of the decaying marriage of Emily and Hudson Hayes with a sci-fi twist beginning when a mysterious enigma enters their lives.

This podcast is a testament of flourishing creativity despite pandemic restrictions, where our vision was sustained thanks to modern media that allowed us to work as a cohesive team. Created entirely over Zoom with voices from around the country, JumpPoint is brought to life with its immersive sound design composed by James Dennis and enriching original score by musician, Alex Horton, from The One I Ever Had. The intricate script was written by Noah Bennett, author of the internationally produced play, The Waiting Room.

"When Noah and Leah first approached me about joining this project, I had no idea what to expect. What I did know is that whatever project these two were planning to tackle together was going to be one that I wanted to be a part of, so I said "YES" as fast as I could. Throughout the entire process, I was so blown away by the professionalism and passion Noah put into the telling of this story. I am so grateful to Noah and Leah for trusting me to be a part of their vision." Actress, Noa Friedman, said.

"Working on Jump Point has been an absolute thrill. It is a privilege to collaborate with such talented people and to be able to create music for something that is as innovative as it is interesting. After living through such a grim year, creating something that shows us there is a future waiting for us is comforting, even if mysterious!" Musician, Alex Horton, said.

"I always find a life lesson that happens to pertain to my personal life while acting and sifting through script analysis. I read the script and knew there was something special here. Upon analyzing my character, I began to see how he was a modern day Jay Gatsby. And how easily we all can be, so many of us chase the past in search of our future. When we wrapped this project I had grown more attached to it than I thought I had and was sad to see it go but although I knew it wasn't the end. The podcast is out and the production value is top notch, the vision that the creative team had for this pioneer podcast play brings to life a world not too far off from our own." Actor, Dalton Cotter, said.

JumpPoint, features the voices of University of Florida students & alumni including, Noa Friedman, Lukas Chaviano, Dalton Cotter, James Dennis, Andy Prescott, Vanessa Nottingham, Joseph Meisner, Eddie Datz, Kelvy Alter, Anna Roman, and actor, Tom Ming. Those involved primarily work in and study theater, so this project was equal parts familiar and uncharted territory.