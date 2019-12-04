Kelli O'Hara is Coming to Garden Theatre This Spring

This spring, Garden Theatre guests will have the opportunity to see one of Broadway's most treasured performers: Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara. Ms. O'Hara will headline Garden Theatre's Encore fundraiser on March 14, 2020, sharing songs and stories from her acclaimed career. Individual tickets ($95 - $350) will be available starting Wednesday, December 11 at 9:00 am. Corporate sponsorship packages are also available for the Garden's benefit gala. Encore is presented by Orlando Health.



Encore guests will enjoy an evening of sparkling champagne, delectable food, and unforgettable entertainment featuring Kelli O'Hara. A limited number of VIP tickets are available. Guests taking advantage of this premium seating opportunity will be guaranteed the best seats in the house, a pre-show dinner, plus access to a post-show party with Kelli O'Hara.



Nao Tsurumaki, Garden Theatre's Executive Director, is excited about the special event: "Ms. O'Hara is truly a Broadway icon who continues to shape the future of our industry, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the Garden Theatre stage," said Tsurumaki. " We look forward to an incredible night with Ms. O'Hara, celebrating our 12th anniversary with our fans, friends, and partners."



Stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Oliver nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre.



Kelli also received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. Other film and television credits include the second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, All The Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Masters of Sex, CBS All Access' The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk.



Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.



In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehár's The Merry Widow and returned as Despina in Mozart's Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic.



Along with two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records.



Tickets: Tickets range from $95 - $350. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for purchase and include access to a post-show party with Kelli O'Hara. Corporate sponsorship packages are available.



Tickets on sale December 11. For tickets and information, please contact Director of Patron Development Melissa Braillard at melissa@gardentheatre.org or 407-877-4736 ext. 203. Tickets can also be reserved at gardentheatre.org/encore.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You