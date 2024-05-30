Interview: Tari Kelly, Mrs. White in CLUE at Dr. Phillips Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Was it Mr. Green in the Library with the Revolver? Miss Scarlet with the Candlestick in the Dining Room? Professor Plum with the Wrench in the Kitchen? These suggestions should sound familiar to any fan of the classic Hasbro board game, Clue, or of the 1985 cult classic comedy film of the same name. But June 4th – 9th in Orlando you might just be accusing Mrs. White of slaying the audience with hilarious comedy in the Walt Disney Theatre (at the Dr. Phillips Center) as CLUE, a new production based on the classic board game and film, takes the stage. Embodying the mysterious (and hilarious) perpetual widow, Mrs. White, will be Tari Kelly who sat down with me to share about her theatrical origins, her experience bringing this classic role to life (and adding her own interpretation to it), and what audiences can expect when they come to see CLUE in Orlando.

BWW: Tari, thanks so much for taking the time to talk with me today. We are really looking forward to CLUE here in Orlando!

Tari Kelly: Thanks! We are excited to be there!

To start, can you tell us a little bit about how you got started in the theatre?

I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and was a really shy kid. I took dance classes and then my mom got me involved in a community theater production of ANYTHING GOES when I was 12. Being around all those theater people just really brought me out of my shell and I wanted to do it the rest of my life after that. So, I credit my mother. It was just so fun and accepting. The whole idea of being a community and putting on a show together - that's kind of what started me wanting to do theater.

Looking at your bio, it seems you have performed in mostly musicals. What’s it been like touring with a straight play like CLUE?

Yes, I mostly do musical theatre, so this is a real departure for me - doing just a play. But CLUE is not exactly a straight play, it really does move like a musical. There is a tempo to the dialogue. It is very creative in that way. It's a heightened reality. So it isn’t that much different than a musical, even though we don't break out into song. The sensibility is that of a musical and a lot of people in the show are musical theater people like me.

CLUE is unique in that is brings to life a cult favorite film live on stage. What can audiences expect, both those who know the film and those who are new to the story?

One of the things I really love is when the music from the movie starts at the beginning of the show the audience usually cheers and that really excites us because we realize that they probably know the movie. The people that are fans, they're not going to be disappointed because there's a lot of lines from the movie. We're all the same characters they know and love. It's basically the movie on stage with a few different little surprises and new things. But overall, it is what the movie is. But there’s a spin on the ending. We're very faithful to the original. And for anyone who hasn't seen the movie, they're just going to have a really fun time watching this 85 min show that is like an Agatha Christie mystery, but with comedy. It's a very fast paced, funny whodunnit.

And were you a fan of the film before you were cast in this tour?

I love the film, and you know who I always loved the most? My character - Mrs. White. I just love Madeline Kahn so much. I loved watching her and even when she's not in the scene proper, in the background, I would watch her all the time. She's ridiculous.

Madeline Kahn does have some iconic scenes and lines. What has that been like embodying the role and paying homage but also making it your own?

In the beginning it was kind of daunting. I know everybody's waiting for her famous “Flames…flames” line. But when I got over being daunted by it, I just said, “You know what? I'm going to take what she did and use it as a jumping off point. But then I'm going to really make it my own because it is on stage.” So, it does have to be bumped up a little because in the movie - everything's really pretty small. I didn't want to just copy her, so I asked what I could take from her performance and use that as the basis for my Mrs. White but make the role my own, and I've been able to do that pretty successfully. I think audience seems to enjoy my take on it, but I never forget where it came from.

Is there anyone else that inspired your portrayal of Mrs. White?

Yeah, actually. It's funny you should ask that. I've always seen my Mrs. White almost like a Norma Desmond in a way. Like she's like an old movie actress, you know? She's very still, but she's very intense. It's almost like she's in her own movie. It's a femme fatale kind of thing. I do a little bit of that for sure.

I asked already if you were a fan of the film, but what about the board game? Did you play it as a child?

Here's the story. I did not play the game, but we had the game. My sister was eight years older than me, so she didn't really want to play with me, so I would get that board game out, and I would look at it and walk around the all the rooms, you know, with the little pieces. It was so sad. I remember we had the 70’s version of the game. I remember that game board, and I especially loved the conservatory. I really liked the purple wallpaper in there. I've only played the game a couple times since then, literally in the same night, and I won both times, and was accused of cheating. I figured it out both times. I had a method. So, I'm very good at Clue, apparently.

How have the audiences been on tour?

It has really been incredible. I had no idea. The reaction has been so over the top. We are selling out all the time. It's amazing. And the audience's response - like I said - cheering when it starts. And they're cheering at the end. They're leaping to their feet. I've never quite experienced anything quite like it. I think some people come in thinking it might be a musical, but I don't think they're disappointed when it isn't. I also think it's this perfect amount of time. It’s a roller coaster ride or a fast-moving train. As soon as the show starts you can’t make a misstep, or you will have a hard time getting back on the train. I think it's because it's so fast paced and funny that the audiences are just having the best time. It's 85 minutes of pure joy, even though we're killing people.

What do you look forward to the most before you step out on stage each night?

I love doing the whole show honestly. But I really do quite like this thing right in the middle. It's called “The search” and it's underscored, and there's a little bit of dancing in it, a little bit of movement, little moments we have. I have a little dance moment with Wadsworth. I really look forward to that whole section because I really love working with Mark Price, who plays Wadsworth. It's really fun.

What do you like the most (and least) about a tour like this?

The thing I like the most is getting to see all these different cities and getting a little taste of the local culture. Also, in these places you get different laughs sometimes, or the laugh is big in one place, and then the next city, it's a laugh, but it's not quite as big. It’s fun finding the rhythm of each city and what they find funny. I I've always found that really interesting. The thing I like the least, I think, is just being away from home, being away from my husband and dog.

What’s next for you after CLUE? Anything planned?

Oh, gosh, no, not that far ahead. In our in our industry, we audition and then it happens, like, right away. So, nothing yet. Hopefully, back on Broadway. I would welcome that just so I could be at home. The last time I was on Broadway was MR. SATURDAY NIGHT. That was 2022.

Is there anything else you would like readers to know?

Yeah, the set is pretty incredible. I'm excited for the audience to see it. I love, how the whole thing works. It's really beautiful when the curtain goes up and you see it. It's incredible the way it works. It's almost like a game board the way things come out. I would also really emphasize that CLUE is a true ensemble piece. And that's why I love doing it, because we're all in it together, and we all feed off each other. And then, when the audience gives us that energy back, it's just a perfect little gem of the show.

CLUE runs at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts June 4th – 9th. Performances are 8:00 PM Tuesday – Saturday and 6:30 PM on Sunday, with matinees at 2:00 PM on Saturday and 1:00 PM on Sunday. Tickets are available online at https://www.drphillipscenter.org/events/tickets/2024/clue/ or by calling the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is located at 445 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

